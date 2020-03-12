Leicester City have confirmed that three unnamed players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.
These players are the first in the Premier League to have been mentioned as showing symptoms of COVID-19 but it has been reported they are showing symptoms and are yet to be tested.
Manager Brendan Rodgers spoke to the media ahead of Leicester’s game at Watford on Saturday.
“We’ve had few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad,” Rodgers said.
Leicester are expected to play on Saturday, as things stand, as all Premier League game this weekend are yet to be postponed and no plans have been made to play the games behind closed doors.
Rodgers admitted it would not be ideal to play games in empty stadiums but is ready to accept whatever new restrictions are in place.
“From a football perspective it would be a shame but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this. We are guided by organizations and governments,” Rodgers added.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
- UEFA announce videoconference meeting next week to discuss plans for Champions League, Europa League and EURO 2020.
- Sampdoria and Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini tests positive for coronavirus.
- Real Madrid players in isolation and La Liga games suspended for the next two weeks after Real basketball player tests positive for coronavirus.
- Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.
- Juventus confirm that their defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Sevilla v. Roma and Inter Milan v. Getafe postponed in the UEFA Europa League due to travel restrictions between Spain and Italy.
- Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos and Forest have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative.
- Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week.
- Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.
- The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.