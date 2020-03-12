More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Live, Europa League: LASK v. Man United, Olympiacos v. Wolves headlines

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
Five of the six UEFA Europa League games will go ahead behind close doors across Europe on Thursday as the Round of 16 first legs, quite remarkably, will take place with Man United and Wolves in action.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ]

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting much of Europe heavily, special conditions are in place for Europa League games as two have been called off with Inter Milan v. Getafe and Sevilla v. Roma postponed due to travel restrictions between Italy and Spain.

The two Premier League clubs who remain in the Europa League, Man United and Wolves, travel to LASK in Austria and Olympiacos in Greece for their respective first legs but both games will be played in empty stadiums.

Wolves have issued a statement criticizing UEFA after they wanted their game at Olympiacos to be postponed due to Olympiacos’ owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative and the game will be played in an empty stadium in Greece.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo will see this competition as a great way to secure Champions League qualification given the congested nature of the top four battle in the Premier League and both Man United and Wolves have taken this competition very seriously, albeit with a bit of squad rotation especially in United’s case. Both United and Wolves are heavily favored to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals are United are the favorites and Wolves the third favorites (behind Inter Milan) to win the whole thing.

Looking elsewhere there is what looks like a lopsided battle between Bayer Leverkusen and Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers as the German side continue their uptick in form, while Rangers have struggled in the Scottish Premiership after they knocked out Braga in the last round. Their game at Ibrox is the only one scheduled to have fans in attendance.

Eintracht Frankfurt against Basel will be an intriguing clash, so too will Istanbul Basaksehir v. Copenhagen as the former have the likes of Demba BaMartin Skrtel and Gael Clichy in their squad. Wolfsburg v. Shakthar Donetsk also takes place with the German side favorites to advance.

Below is the schedule in full for Thursday’s Europa League games, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live and we will have analysis on Man United and Wolves right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg schedule

LASK Linz v. Man United – 1:55 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. FC Basel – 1:55 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Copenhagen – 1:55 p.m. ET
Olympiacos v. Wolves – 4 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Glasgow Rangers – 4 p.m. ET
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk – 4 p.m. ET
Inter Milan v. Getafe – Postponed
Sevilla v. Roma – Postponed

USMNT’s Robinson to have heart procedure

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
USMNT left back Antonee Robinson has released a statement confirming he will have a procedure on his heart

The Wigan Athletic defender hasn’t played since January when his sensational move to AC Milan stalled at the last minute due to an issue with his medical.

Antonee Robinson, 22, released a statement on Thursday which confirmed he needs a procedure called an ablation, which is defined as something which ‘very carefully destroys the diseased area of your heart and interrupts electrical circuits.’

Here is what Robinson had to say about the procedure which will take place in the next few weeks.

“I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I’m ok and why I have not played since January. During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm. Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the deadline. Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is an issue that needs sorting before I can play again. Following consultation with the club’s medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided that I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm – a procedure called an ablation.”

We wish Robinson all the best with his recovery as the former Everton left back is one of the USMNT’s bright young defensive prospects and has been key for Wigan in England’s second-tier up until January.

Man City v. Real Madrid, Juventus v. Lyon postponed

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
UEFA have confirmed that two UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg games have been postponed due to coronavirus.

Man City v. Real Madrid and Juventus v. Lyon will not take place next week in Manchester and Turin respectively as players from both Real and Juve have been placed in self-isolation.

Real Madrid players and staff have been placed in self-isolation for 15 days due to fears over coronavirus as a player on Real’s basketball team tested positive for coronavirus and therefore the entire soccer team could have come into contact at team venues.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus and the Serie A side are in lockdown.

Here is the statement from UEFA on the Champions League games being postponed due to coronavirus:

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid CF. The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches between Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF and Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais will not take place as scheduled.”

UEFA issued another statement saying that they will host a meeting next week to discuss the future of soccer in Europe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With Champions League and Europa League games already impacted, plus the upcoming international break this month and EURO 2020 on the horizon this summer, there is plenty of the European soccer’s governing body to discuss.

USMNT, USWNT cancel upcoming games

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
The USMNT and USWNT have both canceled upcoming friendlies due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

Shortly after Major League Soccer announced that the 2020 season will be suspended for at least 30 days, U.S. Soccer released a statement confirming national team games were called off for both the USMNT and USWNT.

Gregg Berhalter’s side were due to play away to the Netherlands and Wales on Mar. 26 and 30 respectively but both friendlies will not go ahead due to the situation in Europe.

USWNT games against Australia and Brazil, scheduled for April 10 in Sandy, Utah and April 14 in San Jose California have also been called off.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, U.S. Soccer has canceled the upcoming USMNT and USWNT matches in March and April, and the majority of Youth National Team and Extended National Team camps that were planned through the end of April.

“‘With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, U.S. Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the majority of our upcoming domestic and international camps at all levels, including our senior Men’s and Women’s National Team games in March and April, due to the outbreak of COVID-19,’ said U.S. Soccer Chief Medical Officer George Chiampas. ‘We have been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local departments of public health, and after those conversations and continuously monitoring the situation, we strongly believe this is the best decision considering the ongoing worldwide health situation.'”

Yahoo’s reporter Doug McIntyre had the initial news story and here are more details about what could happen with the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament which is due to take place in Mexico from March 20-April 1 and the USMNT U23 side are due to compete.

“There was no immediate word on if CONCACAF’s Olympic qualifying tournament, set to run March 1 to April 20 in Mexico, would go ahead, but that seems unlikely at this point.”

U.S. Soccer confirmed that they are “keeping in constant communication with CONCACAF officials about the status of the competition. U.S. Soccer is also communicating with CONCACAF on the status of the 2020 Women’s Under-17 Championship set for April 18-May 3, and the 2020 Futsal Championship from May 1-10.”

MLS season suspended due to coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
MLS games across the U.S. and Canada will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The suspension will be for 30 days.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Major League Soccer have joined the NBA in postponing the season on the coronavirus outbreak as the COVID-19 virus has now been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

MLS released a statement on Thursday saying the following:

“Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events.

“‘Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,’ said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. ‘We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.’

Inter Miami part-owner Jorge Mas had earlier confirmed the news to reporters: ‘We’ve been in very close communication with commissioner (Don) Garber. We’ve made a decision as a league, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily. The target on that is 30 days.’

David Beckham’s Miami franchise were due to have their first-ever home game in MLS this Saturday against the LA Galaxy.

The measure is in place as not having large gatherings of people is seen as essential in stopping the spread of the virus. Having all sporting events in North America being postponed or played behind closed doors is an unprecedented but necessary move as MLS and the other leagues have already banned media members from entering locker rooms.

In the case of MLS, their 2020 season has only just begun and MLS cities such as San Jose and Seattle will be significantly impacted due to the coronavirus outbreaks in northern California and the State of Washington.

