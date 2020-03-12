Sampdoria and Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed.
Gabbiadini, 28, previously played in the Premier League for Southampton and is the second player in Italy’s top-flight to test positive for the virus after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.
In a statement the club located in north west Italy confirmed that Gabbiadini has tested positive and is in self-isolation.
“Sampdoria informs that the player Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19. He has a fever but is doing well. The club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law.”
Gabbiadini has also released a statement on his own.
“I also tested positive for Coronavirus. I want to thank everyone who wrote me, many messages have already arrived. I still want to tell you that I’m fine, so don’t worry. Follow all the rules, stay home and everything will work out.”
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
- Leicester have three players in self-isolation as they have been showing coronavirus symptoms.
- UEFA announce videoconference meeting next week to discuss plans for Champions League, Europa League and EURO 2020.
- Real Madrid players in isolation and La Liga games suspended for the next two weeks after Real basketball player tests positive for coronavirus.
- Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.
- Juventus confirm that their defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Sevilla v. Roma and Inter Milan v. Getafe postponed in the UEFA Europa League due to travel restrictions between Spain and Italy.
- Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos and Forest have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative.
- Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week.
- Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.
- The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.