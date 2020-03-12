More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Carlos Cordeiro
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

MLS commissioner, USSF VP, sponsors slam US Soccer’s legal stance

Associated PressMar 12, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and U.S. Soccer Federation vice president Cindy Cone criticized the legal stance taken by the USSF toward the women’s national team under president Carlos Cordeiro, who was coming under increasing pressure to resign.

A day after American women protested by wearing their warm-up jerseys inside out during the national anthem to obscure the federation logo, several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that raised questions over whether Cordeiro retains their support.

In legal papers submitted to federal court in Los Angeles as part of the USSF’s defense of a gender discrimination suit by players on the women’s team, the USSF asserted the women have lesser physical abilities and responsibilities than their male counterparts. Several USSF sponsors issued statements backing the players, including The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser Busch Cos. Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Volkswagen Group.

Cordeiro issued a statement late during Wednesday’s game against Japan apologizing for the arguments presented in the documents and added the federation had retained new legal counsel, a move the men’s national team called “window dressing” and “a sleight of hand.”

Cordeiro’s statement did not assuage Garber, a member of the USSF board of directors and CEO of Soccer United Marketing, the marketing arm of both MLS and the USSF.

“I expressed to the president of the federation in no uncertain terms how unacceptable and offensive I found the statements in that filing to be,” Garber said in a statement. “Those statements do not reflect my personal view, nor do they reflect the views of the Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing families. I intend to immediately address this issue with the U.S. Soccer board of directors.”

Players filed the gender discrimination lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles last year, claiming they are paid less than their counterparts on the men’s national team. The women are seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and a trial is scheduled for May 5.

Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs partner, was elected to head the USSF two years ago. He took over from Sunil Gulati, who decided not to run for re-election after the men failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Cindy Parlow Cone, a former women’s national team player re-elected as USSF vice president last month, was among those on the USSF board criticizing the federation.

“I am hurt and saddened by the brief USSF filed,” she wrote on Twitter. “This issue means so much to me, but more broadly to all men & women and, more importantly, to little girls & boys who are our future. I disavow the troubling statements and will continue to work to forge a better path forward.”

Chris Ahrens, chair of the USSF Athletes Council and a member of the U.S. team that qualified for the 2012 Paralympic Game, wrote on Twitter he was “deeply troubled, saddened and angry.”

“The Athlete Council has requested a meeting with USSF leadership and members of the legal team to demand better,” he added. “I will continue to advocate for the often forgotten about groups and work for a more inclusive organization.”

Heather O’Reilly, an Athletes Council member who was a 2015 World Cup champion, called for Cordeiro’s resignation on Twitter.

“I am part of the Athlete Council. In 2017, we decided as a group, to vote for Carlos, to take over. There was a lot of promises and hope for change. The current released statements have shown my error in judgment,” she wrote. “I think that Carlos should resign and there should be a lengthy process of reorganization at.”

The assertions by the USSF of male physical superiority and responsibility drew widespread condemnation.

“The comments made by U.S. Soccer do not align with our values, nor our point of view on women’s soccer,” Monica Rustgi, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “We champion and admire the athleticism of the women in this sport as we find them to be among the best athletes in the world.”

The player protest before a 3-1 victory in the SheBelieves Cup provided a visual to built-up anger. Players hid the USSF crest on the jerseys but allowed the four stars – one for each World Cup title – to be visible. The players did not smile in the pre-game team photo.

“We wanted to stand together as a team and make a statement on behalf of all women and girls hat the federation`s comments are unacceptable,” the said in the statement issued by spokeswoman Molly Levinson. “We love this sport and this country, and we cannot stand for this misogynistic treatment.”

Just before the match ended, Cordeiro issued an apology.

“The federation’s submissions in court are 100% consistent with the longstanding positions and values of federation leadership,” men’s national team players said in a statement. “The effort to blame the lawyers to appease outraged federation sponsors underlines the lack of accountability and other larger problems at U.S. Soccer. The legal strategy to demean the women’s national team and their accomplishments is consistent with the federation’s overall approach to dealing with national team players.”

Players took to social media to voice their displeasure. Christen Press posted a photo of the unsmiling team, writing: “It is the great honor of my life to play this sport and represent this country. Every woman deserves equal pay and every institution anywhere that doesn’t value women as much as men must change now.”

DaMarcus Beasley, the only American man to play in four World Cups, said he was both annoyed an disappointed.

“Respectfully, this is a terrible stance by US Soccer,” Beasley wrote. “Our women are NOT inferior to men in any sense of the word. The are Olympic gold medalists and World Cup Champions!!! And incredible women!!”

Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty, a past member of the national team, wrote on Twitter the statements were “sexist, misogynistic and tone deaf” and also “horrifying.”

In an interview following the game, Megan Rapinoe, the reigning FIFA Player of the Year, addressed young players.

“You are not lesser just because you are a girl. You are not better just because you are a boy,” she said. “We are all created equal and should all have the equal opportunity to got out and pursue our dreams.”

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT
19-year-old Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Mikel Arteta as the first two known Premier League figures to test positive for coronavirus, the west London club announced on Thursday, just hours after the north London side confirmed their manager had also contracted the virus.

[ MORE: Arteta tests positive for coronavirus | PL to hold emergency meeting ]

Below are key excerpts from the club’s statement, which you can read in full here:

Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening. Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.

It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal.

Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigns

Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Carlos Cordeiro has resigned as president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, effective immediately, after coming under heavy scrutiny from other member of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors and — perhaps most importantly — sponsors in response to the federation’s legal stance in its ongoing pay dispute with the U.S. women’s national team.

[ MORE: Arteta tests positive for coronavirus | PL to hold emergency meeting ]

“In legal papers submitted to federal court in Los Angeles as part of the USSF’s defense of a gender discrimination suit by players on the women’s team, the USSF asserted the women have lesser physical abilities and responsibilities than their male counterparts.”

Cordeiro, who was elected to succeed longtime USSF president Sunil Gulati only two years ago, released the following statement regarding his resignation.

Cindy Cone, who previously served under Cordeiro as vice president, will take over as interim president, effective immediately.

Europa League: Wolves draw 1st leg; USMNT’s Brooks scores (video)

Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in Europe’s “other” club competition, the Europa League…

[ MORE: Arteta tests positive for coronavirus | PL to hold emergency meeting ]

Two games involving Italian clubs — Inter Milan v. Getafe and Sevilla v. Roma — were postponed after Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was placed under national quarantine. Makeup dates for those games are unknown at this time.

[ MORE: Man United cruise to 5-0 lead in Europa League last-16 (video) ]

Olympiacos 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves still have every hope of reaching the quarterfinals after securing a 1-1 away draw with Olympiacos, though they won’t necessarily be thrilled by the order in which the game unfolded.

Olympiacos went down to 10 men after Ruben Semedo was sent off in the 28th minute, but the Greek powerhouse was first on the scoreboard anyway. Youssef El-Arabi, who scored the dramatic winner two weeks ago at Arsenal, put his side ahead in the 54th minute.

Pedro Neto‘s equalizer wasn’t the prettiest goal ever scored, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo will take the deflected free kick 100 times out of 100 and head back to Molineux Stadium expecting to reach the next round, should the competition continue to be played in a week’s time.

 

Wolfsburg 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Wolfsburg suffered a 2-1 home defeat which puts them in a precarious position to reach the quarterfinals, but it was better news for U.S. men’s national team fans.

USMNT defender John Brooks is back from being benched and making an impact once again. The 27-year-old headed home a corner kick in the 48th minute to bring Wolfsburg level (until Shakhtar bagged the winner in the 73rd).

Full Europa League scoreboard

LASK 0-5 Manchester United — FULL RECAP
Olympiacos 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Basel
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Copenhagen
Inter Milan v. Getafe — postponed
Sevilla v. Roma — postponed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
UPDATE: Per a statement from Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal’s fixture away to Brighton, previously schedule for Saturday, has been postponed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is the latest individual in world soccer to test positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday, less than 48 hours before the Gunners are tentatively scheduled to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League action.

[ STATEMENT: PL to convene for "emergency club meeting" on Friday ]

Below are key excerpts from the club’s statement, which you can read in full here:

Our London Colney training center has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.

Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.

We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel.  We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.

More coronavirus connections to soccer: