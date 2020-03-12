More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Ighalo scores amazing solo goal for Man United v. LASK

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo is playing for the club he loves and he scored a superb solo goal for Man United v. LASK in the Europa League.

Ighalo picked up the ball on the edge of the box, juggled the ball past a couple of defenders to work some space and then rifled home off the crossbar and in.

There was no crowd to witness it as the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg game was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. Odion Ighalo may not score a better goal in a Man United shirt.

Click play on the video below to see the Nigerian striker score his fourth goal in eight outings for Man United since his loan move from China in January.

With goals like this, surely  Ighalo’s loan will made into a permanent move in the summer?

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Here are the latest Prince-Wright‘s Premier League score predictions ahead of Matchweek 30 in the Premier League, with 10 games on the slate from Saturday to Monday.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man City 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 0-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Norwich 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-1 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 1-1 Liverpool – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
The Premier League TV schedule is set and we have your stream links as Matchweek 30 promises plenty after the ups and downs of Matchweek 30.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule and Premier League stream links for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Watford v. Leicester – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Man City v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
4 p.m. ET: Everton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Live, Europa League: LASK v. Man United, Olympiacos v. Wolves headlines

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
Five of the six UEFA Europa League games will go ahead behind close doors across Europe on Thursday as the Round of 16 first legs, quite remarkably, will take place with Man United and Wolves in action.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ]

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting much of Europe heavily, special conditions are in place for Europa League games as two have been called off with Inter Milan v. Getafe and Sevilla v. Roma postponed due to travel restrictions between Italy and Spain.

The two Premier League clubs who remain in the Europa League, Man United and Wolves, travel to LASK in Austria and Olympiacos in Greece for their respective first legs but both games will be played in empty stadiums.

Wolves have issued a statement criticizing UEFA after they wanted their game at Olympiacos to be postponed due to Olympiacos’ owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative and the game will be played in an empty stadium in Greece.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo will see this competition as a great way to secure Champions League qualification given the congested nature of the top four battle in the Premier League and both Man United and Wolves have taken this competition very seriously, albeit with a bit of squad rotation especially in United’s case. Both United and Wolves are heavily favored to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals are United are the favorites and Wolves the third favorites (behind Inter Milan) to win the whole thing.

Looking elsewhere there is what looks like a lopsided battle between Bayer Leverkusen and Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers as the German side continue their uptick in form, while Rangers have struggled in the Scottish Premiership after they knocked out Braga in the last round. Their game at Ibrox is the only one scheduled to have fans in attendance.

Eintracht Frankfurt against Basel will be an intriguing clash, so too will Istanbul Basaksehir v. Copenhagen as the former have the likes of Demba BaMartin Skrtel and Gael Clichy in their squad. Wolfsburg v. Shakthar Donetsk also takes place with the German side favorites to advance.

Below is the schedule in full for Thursday’s Europa League games, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live and we will have analysis on Man United and Wolves right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg schedule

LASK Linz v. Man United – 1:55 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. FC Basel – 1:55 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Copenhagen – 1:55 p.m. ET
Olympiacos v. Wolves – 4 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Glasgow Rangers – 4 p.m. ET
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk – 4 p.m. ET
Inter Milan v. Getafe – Postponed
Sevilla v. Roma – Postponed

USMNT’s Robinson to have heart procedure

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
USMNT left back Antonee Robinson has released a statement confirming he will have a procedure on his heart

The Wigan Athletic defender hasn’t played since January when his sensational move to AC Milan stalled at the last minute due to an issue with his medical.

Antonee Robinson, 22, released a statement on Thursday which confirmed he needs a procedure called an ablation, which is defined as something which ‘very carefully destroys the diseased area of your heart and interrupts electrical circuits.’

Here is what Robinson had to say about the procedure which will take place in the next few weeks.

“I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I’m ok and why I have not played since January. During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm. Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the deadline. Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is an issue that needs sorting before I can play again. Following consultation with the club’s medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided that I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm – a procedure called an ablation.”

We wish Robinson all the best with his recovery as the former Everton left back is one of the USMNT’s bright young defensive prospects and has been key for Wigan in England’s second-tier up until January.