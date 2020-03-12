Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roy Hodgson‘s got the Eagles flying up our PL power rankings.

Crystal Palace keeps finding ways to win, and Hodgson’s men are rising up the list as notable sides Spurs and Everton falter at the start of the stretch run.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — A Saints visit presents a rare opening for the Canaries.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Sheffield United

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Southampton

19. Aston Villa — Take away Tyrone Mings, and Villa’s defense reminds me of McBain’s goggles.

Last week: 19

Season high: 6

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 4-0 at Leicester City

Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea

18. Bournemouth — Gotta build off the performance at Liverpool, but Palace has looked good lately.

Last week: 18

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Liverpool

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Palace

17. Watford — Can Nigel Pearson take advantage of his former side?

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Leicester City

16. West Ham United — Home field is about all the Irons have going for them versus Wolves (aside from Wolves’ penchant to sleep a bit versus lower-half sides).

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — Running out of time and opportunity.

Last week: 15

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Wolves

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Arsenal

14. Southampton — Still almost got a point despite an early red card versus Newcastle.

Last week: 12

Season high: 7

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Newcastle

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City

13. Newcastle United — The Magpies faithful deserves a player like Allan Saint-Maximin.

Last week: 16

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 1-0 at Southampton

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

12. Everton — What was that, Carlo? Suddenly a head-scratching winless in three.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 4-0 at Chelsea

Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday v. Liverpool

11. Tottenham Hotspur — Pretty sure everyone near Spurs wants this season to be over already.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Burnley

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Man Utd

10. Sheffield United — Chris Wilder‘s men will want a measure of revenge from Saturday’s trip to the Northeast. Play to the whistle, Blades.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle

9. Burnley — Steadily hanging around the UEL race.

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Spurs

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City

8. Crystal Palace — Three-straight 1-0 wins and the fixtures will get dicey after Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Last week: 13

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Watford

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Bournemouth

7. Arsenal — Don’t sleep on the Gunners and the top four.

Last week: 9

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Won 1-0 v. West Ham

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

6. Leicester City — Grateful for their fixture list. Harvey Barnes has pure star quality.

Last week: 8

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Watford

5. Wolves — May look at the Brighton draw as the result that kept them out of the UCL.

Last week: 3

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Brighton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday at West Ham

4. Chelsea — A really nice win over Everton after an FA Cup ouster of Liverpool. Has Frank Lampard refound his footing?

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Everton

Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa

3. Manchester United — Unbeaten in 10 and Paul Pogba‘s gonna be back soon enough. Can hardly wait to see if he works well with Bruno Fernandes.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Man City

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Spurs

2. Manchester City — Can Pep Guardiola‘s men reclaim form ahead of second leg versus Real Madrid?

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Man Utd

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley

1. Liverpool — Title incoming.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Bournemouth

Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday at Everton