Getty Images

Real Madrid players in isolation, La Liga suspended

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 7:49 AM EDT
All La Liga games have been suspended for the next two matchweeks, at least, as Real Madrid players and staff have been placed in self-isolation for 15 days due to fears over coronavirus

A player on Real’s basketball team has tested positive for coronavirus and therefore the entire soccer team could have come into contact at team venues.

Previously La Liga had decided to keep games going and across the next two matchweeks would be played behind closed doors but this situation with Real Madrid has forced them to put the league in lockdown.

Staff members at Real Madrid’s offices and on their training ground campus have been sent home and although the soccer and basketball teams work in different buildings there is believed to be plenty of crossover between the teams. Everybody at the training ground on Thursday was told to leave due to the positive test.

It is expected that Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg trip to Man City next Tuesday will be postponed.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 29

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT
Roy Hodgson‘s got the Eagles flying up our PL power rankings.

Crystal Palace keeps finding ways to win, and Hodgson’s men are rising up the list as notable sides Spurs and Everton falter at the start of the stretch run.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — A Saints visit presents a rare opening for the Canaries.
Last week: 20
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Sheffield United
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Southampton

19. Aston Villa — Take away Tyrone Mings, and Villa’s defense reminds me of McBain’s goggles.
Last week: 19
Season high: 6
Season low: 19
Last match: Lost 4-0 at Leicester City
Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea

18. Bournemouth — Gotta build off the performance at Liverpool, but Palace has looked good lately.
Last week: 18
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Liverpool
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Palace

17. Watford — Can Nigel Pearson take advantage of his former side?
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace
Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Leicester City

16. West Ham United — Home field is about all the Irons have going for them versus Wolves (aside from Wolves’ penchant to sleep a bit versus lower-half sides).
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — Running out of time and opportunity.
Last week: 15
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Wolves
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Arsenal

14. Southampton — Still almost got a point despite an early red card versus Newcastle.
Last week: 12
Season high: 7
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Newcastle
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City

13. Newcastle United — The Magpies faithful deserves a player like Allan Saint-Maximin.
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Southampton
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

12. Everton — What was that, Carlo? Suddenly a head-scratching winless in three.
Last week: 6
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Lost 4-0 at Chelsea
Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday v. Liverpool

11. Tottenham Hotspur — Pretty sure everyone near Spurs wants this season to be over already.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Burnley
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Man Utd

10. Sheffield United — Chris Wilder‘s men will want a measure of revenge from Saturday’s trip to the Northeast. Play to the whistle, Blades.
Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle

9. Burnley — Steadily hanging around the UEL race.
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Spurs
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City

8. Crystal Palace — Three-straight 1-0 wins and the fixtures will get dicey after Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium.
Last week: 13
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Watford
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Bournemouth

7. Arsenal — Don’t sleep on the Gunners and the top four.
Last week: 9
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Won 1-0 v. West Ham
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

6. Leicester City — Grateful for their fixture list. Harvey Barnes has pure star quality.
Last week: 8
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Aston Villa
Up next: 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Watford

5. Wolves — May look at the Brighton draw as the result that kept them out of the UCL.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Brighton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday at West Ham

4. Chelsea — A really nice win over Everton after an FA Cup ouster of Liverpool. Has Frank Lampard refound his footing?
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Everton
Up next: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Aston Villa

3. Manchester United — Unbeaten in 10 and Paul Pogba‘s gonna be back soon enough. Can hardly wait to see if he works well with Bruno Fernandes.
Last week: 7
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Man City
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Spurs

2. Manchester City — Can Pep Guardiola‘s men reclaim form ahead of second leg versus Real Madrid?
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Man Utd
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley

1. Liverpool — Title incoming.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Bournemouth
Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday at Everton

USSF president apologizes for offending USWNT in court filing

USWNT
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

As the United States women’s national team was putting an exclamation point on its latest tournament triumph, federation leadership was apologizing for embarrassing the team.

Pretty poor timing.

U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro issued an apology on Wednesday after a court filing disparaged female athletes and called the World Cup champions an inferior squad to the men’s national team.

The filing also claimed that the women have it easier because fierce away crowds are tougher on the men.

Multiple major sponsors issued statements condemning the language in the court filing and supporting the USWNT.

The team itself warmed up for Wednesday’s match with their uniform tops inside out, hiding the badge of the federation, and took its Starting XI photo as an entire squad.

Here’s Cordeiro:

On behalf of U.S. Soccer, I sincerely apologize for the offense and pain caused by language in this week’s court filing, which did not reflect the values of our Federation or our tremendous admiration of our Women’s National Team. Our WNT players are incredibly talented and work tirelessly, as they have demonstrated time and again from their Olympic Gold medals to their World Cup titles.

Even as we continue to defend the Federation in court, we are making immediate changes. I have asked the firm of Latham & Watkins to join and guide our legal strategy going forward. I have made it clear to our legal team that even as we debate facts and figures in the course of this case, we must do so with the utmost respect not only for our Women’s National Team players but for all female athletes around the world. As we do, we will continue to work to resolve this suit in the best interest of everyone involved.

It’s a whopping helping of too little, too late. However you feel about the information contained in the court filings, it’s absurd to believe Cordeiro is just now learning what’s contained inside them.

The amount of times the federation has underestimated the strength and resolve USWNT is insulting enough as it is without actual words coming into play.

At this point, the federation may have to grant equal pay just to get a modicum of egg off its face.

USWNT wins third SheBelieves Cup

SheBelieves Cup
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press scored early goals to help the USWNT to a 3-1 win over Japan, reclaiming the SheBelieves Cup in the process.

Lindsey Horan added a goal in the 83rd minute to salt away the win after a short dicey period.

Vlatko Andonovski improves to 10-0 as USWNT coach and leads the Yanks to their third SheBelieves Cup crown (2016, 2018).

Japan’s Mana Iwabuchi scored in the 57th minute, ending a shutout streak that ran 788 minutes since conceding twice to Sweden in Andonovski’s debut as head coach on Nov. 7.

The U.S. players took the field for warm-ups with their shirts inside-out, hiding the federation logo due to an ongoing and fierce dispute with president Carlos Cordeiro’s administration.

Rapinoe spun home a free kick in the seventh minute after a dangerous Japanese foul on Lindsey Horan left the star favoring her shoulder.

The goalkeeping was suspect, but we can thank it for giving us an even better highlight.

It wasn’t 1-0 for long, thanks to a ruinous giveaway from Japan.

One pass, one chip, 2-0.

Press is on fire, scoring a wondergoal in the tournament opener before assisting the match-winning goal in the second contest.

Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch made a few saves as Japan found footing in the second half, including a fine double stop in the 51st minute.

Japan seized momentum after Iwabuchi’s goal, consistently driving down the right flank to try and find receivers in front of goal.

Franch made a big save late, and Narumi Miura plunked the post with a bid as the match entered its final 15 minutes.

But Horan turned a header inside the near post off a late corner kick to end the Japanese threat.

PSG players climb stadium to sing with banned fans

PSG
Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain’s stars made sure their fans knew how they felt about the boisterous support outside the empty Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-2 aggregate win.

The fans brought the atmosphere outside the stadium during and after the match, dodging coronavirus fears and governmental advice.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and a host of PSG players then climbed atop the stadium to salute the supporters as they partied into the night.

PSG’s players also caught plenty of flak for celebrations in their locker room, as Mbappe and other posted video mocking BVB star Erling Haaland’s yoga goal celebration.

Back to the partying with the fans… the club sure leaned into it on social media. PSG is pulling out all the stops to build momentum in a competition that has not seen them reach a semifinal this century.