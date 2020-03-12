More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Statement: PL matches to go ahead as scheduled this weekend

By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
The Premier League announced on Thursday that all fixtures scheduled for this weekend will go ahead as planned.

[ MORE: Premier League TV, streaming schedule ]

Read the PL’s statement in full:

Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.

We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.

Man United cruise to 5-0 lead in Europa League last-16 (video)

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
Manchester United all but sealed their place in the Europa League quarterfinals — should the competition continue over the coming days and weeks — with a 5-0 demolition of LASK in the two sides’ round-of-16 first-leg clash in Linz, Austria, on Thursday.

[ MORE: Premier League TV, streaming schedule ]

The game was played in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Five different Red Devils scored on the day, including a pair of forwards in January signing Odion Ighalo and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood.

Ighalo tallied his fourth goal (all competitions) since joining Man United on transfer deadline day, with his second in the Europa League. While he is still awaiting his first Premier League goal for the club, he appeared to be in fine form with his left-footed strike to open scoring in the 28th minute.

Daniel James and Juan Mata made it 2-0 and 3-0, respectively, before Greenwood pinged the ball off both posts before sneaking over the goal line in the 91st minute. Andreas Pereira added a fifth for good measure just seconds after the restart.

United are tentatively scheduled to host LASK for the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Here are the latest Prince-Wright‘s Premier League score predictions ahead of Matchweek 30 in the Premier League, with 10 games on the slate from Saturday to Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man City 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 0-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Norwich 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-1 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 1-1 Liverpool – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
The Premier League TV schedule is set and we have your stream links as Matchweek 30 promises plenty after the ups and downs of Matchweek 30.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule and Premier League stream links for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Watford v. Leicester – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Man City v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
4 p.m. ET: Everton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

VIDEO: Ighalo scores amazing solo goal for Man United v. LASK

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo is playing for the club he loves and he scored a superb solo goal for Man United v. LASK in the Europa League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Ighalo picked up the ball on the edge of the box, juggled the ball past a couple of defenders to work some space and then rifled home off the crossbar and in.

There was no crowd to witness it as the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg game was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. Odion Ighalo may not score a better goal in a Man United shirt.

Click play on the video below to see the Nigerian striker score his fourth goal in eight outings for Man United since his loan move from China in January.

With goals like this, surely  Ighalo’s loan will made into a permanent move in the summer?

