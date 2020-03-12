USMNT left back Antonee Robinson has released a statement confirming he will have a procedure on his heart

The Wigan Athletic defender hasn’t played since January when his sensational move to AC Milan stalled at the last minute due to an issue with his medical.

Antonee Robinson, 22, released a statement on Thursday which confirmed he needs a procedure called an ablation, which is defined as something which ‘very carefully destroys the diseased area of your heart and interrupts electrical circuits.’

Here is what Robinson had to say about the procedure which will take place in the next few weeks.

“I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I’m ok and why I have not played since January. During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm. Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the deadline. Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is an issue that needs sorting before I can play again. Following consultation with the club’s medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided that I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm – a procedure called an ablation.”

We wish Robinson all the best with his recovery as the former Everton left back is one of the USMNT’s bright young defensive prospects and has been key for Wigan in England’s second-tier up until January.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports