The USMNT and USWNT have both canceled upcoming friendlies due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

Shortly after Major League Soccer announced that the 2020 season will be suspended for at least 30 days, U.S. Soccer released a statement confirming national team games were called off for both the USMNT and USWNT.

Gregg Berhalter’s side were due to play away to the Netherlands and Wales on Mar. 26 and 30 respectively but both friendlies will not go ahead due to the situation in Europe.

USWNT games against Australia and Brazil, scheduled for April 10 in Sandy, Utah and April 14 in San Jose California have also been called off.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, U.S. Soccer has canceled the upcoming USMNT and USWNT matches in March and April, and the majority of Youth National Team and Extended National Team camps that were planned through the end of April.

“‘With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, U.S. Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the majority of our upcoming domestic and international camps at all levels, including our senior Men’s and Women’s National Team games in March and April, due to the outbreak of COVID-19,’ said U.S. Soccer Chief Medical Officer George Chiampas. ‘We have been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local departments of public health, and after those conversations and continuously monitoring the situation, we strongly believe this is the best decision considering the ongoing worldwide health situation.'”

Yahoo’s reporter Doug McIntyre had the initial news story and here are more details about what could happen with the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament which is due to take place in Mexico from March 20-April 1 and the USMNT U23 side are due to compete.

“There was no immediate word on if CONCACAF’s Olympic qualifying tournament, set to run March 1 to April 20 in Mexico, would go ahead, but that seems unlikely at this point.”

U.S. Soccer confirmed that they are “keeping in constant communication with CONCACAF officials about the status of the competition. U.S. Soccer is also communicating with CONCACAF on the status of the 2020 Women’s Under-17 Championship set for April 18-May 3, and the 2020 Futsal Championship from May 1-10.”

