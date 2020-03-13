Aston Villa chief executive first to speak after Premier League postponement

After the decision was made to postpone Premier League activity through at least April 3, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow was surrounded by reporters upon leaving the premises and asked about the situation.

His immediate reaction was one of praise for the leaders who are in the process of putting together a long-term plan. “I think it’s a very good decision, we’ve got great league management and they made the right decision.”

When asked if he believes the season will restart on the scheduled date of April 3, he said, “None of us know, we’ll see.” He was then asked if he believes the season will come to a conclusion at some point, to which he responds, “We have no idea, let’s hope so.”

🗣"It's a very good decision" Press chase Aston Villa's chief executive after the Premier League meeting pic.twitter.com/rYYUv6WiUj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2020

Aston Villa currently resides in the relegation zone, sitting 19th in the Premier League table on 25 points, two back of safety. Obviously, the season’s conclusion has an extremely significant impact on Aston Villa’s future, with the club potentially facing relegation to the Championship next season. Norwich City and Bournemouth are the other two clubs currently in the relegation zone, with Watford, West Ham, and Brighton all very much still fighting for their lives.

The situation also affects Liverpool who is right on the cusp of officially securing the Premier League title, but has not mathematically done so just yet. The club’s magic number is six to win the league, needing a combined six points gained of their own and dropped by Manchester City.

