FIFA recommends March, April internationals be postponed

FIFA has recommended to national federations all around the world that international fixtures currently scheduled during the annual international windows in the months of March and April be postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
To essentially ensure that no fixtures go ahead as domestic leagues around the world postpone their respective competitions, FIFA has “decided that the general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the upcoming international windows,” the world governing body announced in a statement on Friday — full statement here:
FIFA understands that to hold the matches under current circumstances might not only present potential health risks to players (and to the general public) but would also, most likely, compromise the sporting integrity of such matches insofar as certain teams may be deprived of their best squads whilst others may not.
To avoid any unnecessary health risks and also situations of potential sporting unfairness, we therefore recommend that all international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment, both for players and for the general public. The final decision on this issue rests with the respective competition organisers or relevant member association in case of friendlies.
The qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup in both Asia and South America have already been postponed following consultation between FIFA and the confederations concerned.
FIFA also said that they will attempt to re-schedule the fixtures in question.