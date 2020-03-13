Klopp on Premier League suspension: ‘We must protect one another’

Jurgen Klopp released a statement lauding the Premier League’s decision to suspend play through April 3, lauding the move and explaining that sports are second to public health.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another,” Klopp wrote in a post on the Liverpool official website. “In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever. I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”

Liverpool is one team that will likely be dismayed by the current situation, with the Reds just inches from the Premier League title finish line. Klopp and company can secure the Premier League title with a magic number of six, meaning a combination of six points gained on their own and dropped by Manchester City would mathematically secure the crown. However, if the season is permanently altered, that could affect their standing as official league champions.

Still, Klopp was unmoved on if the decision to suspend the season was correct.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked. If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.” “Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

As a result of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, Liverpool has suspended all training at its Melwood ground, instead giving players individual training programs to do on their own.

