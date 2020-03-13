More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report on Sala death concludes pilot, plane unqualified to fly

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch published its year-long investigation into the crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala in January of 2019.

In the report, the Branch determined that the pilot, David Ibbotson, who also died in the crash, was not licensed to fly commercially despite expecting to be paid for the trip and his rating for the particular aircraft, a single-engine Piper Malibu N264DB, had expired. In addition, the report added that Ibbotson was not qualified to fly at night. “Neither the plane nor the pilot had the required licenses or permissions to operate commercially,” the report concluded.

“This flight was clearly an illegal charter, something we’ve said for a long time needs to stop,” said Dave Edwards, chief executive of the Air Charter Association on the report. “I think what’s most sad is that there were probably about seven opportunities throughout the sequence where this flight could have stopped, and in a commercial environment it would have stopped, but in this case it just carried on through those levels until the ultimate moment of impact. Everything that could go wrong sadly did go wrong.”

In addition, the report found numerous faults with the aircraft. There was carbon monoxide leaking into the cabin from the plane’s heating system as well as a faulty autopilot that should have been labeled “inoperative.” The carbon monoxide was a significant contributing factor to the crash, as the report stated that tests on Sala’s blood concluded it contained enough carbon monoxide to cause seizure, heart attack or unconsciousness, concluding that Ibbotson likely was suffering from exposure as well, which would have significantly hampered his ability to fly safely.

“The pathologist considered he [Sala] would almost certainly have been deeply unconscious at impact,” the report states. However, the report does conclude that Ibbotson was conscious and attempting to fly the plane at the moment of impact into the English Channel.

Sala also reportedly voiced his concerns about the aircraft moments before takeoff, saying in a voice message to friends in Argentina, “I’m in a plane that seems to be falling apart,” before adding, “I’m scared.”

Sala was flying from Nantes, France to Cardiff to complete a transfer from Ligue 1 side Nantes to then-Premier League club Cardiff City.

U.S. Soccer temporarily suspends U.S. Open Cup

By Andy EdwardsMar 13, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
U.S. Soccer announced on Friday that it has temporarily suspended the 2020 U.S. Open Cup amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, putting the tournament at risk of not being completed for the first time in more than 100 years.

The first three rounds of this year’s Open Cup were previously scheduled to take place on March 24-25, April 7-9 and April 21-23. No timetable has been given for when the tournament, which has already held its qualifying rounds for the tournament proper, could be resumed.

All major American soccer leagues, including Major League Soccer, USL Championship and USL League One, announced this week an indefinite suspension to their respective league seasons.

From U.S. Soccer’s statement, which can be read in full here:

“The health and safety of players, coaches, staff and fans is our main priority,” said U.S. Open Cup Commissioner Paul Marstaller. “Given the unique nature of the competition, which encompasses clubs from multiple leagues that have suspended their seasons, we are taking this action and will look to determine future dates to allow the 2020 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup to be played.”

The decision comes as participating professional leagues Major League Soccer, USL Championship, USL League One and National Independent Soccer Association have suspended their regular season schedules for a two-week to 30-day minimum, while the amateur National Premier Soccer League has also partially suspended league play until April 4.

Report: UEFA considering one-leg format to finish competition

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
According to a report by The Mirror reporter John Cross, UEFA is considering slashing its Champions League and Europa League tournaments nearly in half the rest of the way in order to finish the competitions after COVID-19 fears caused an indefinite suspension of play.

The report states that UEFA could chop down the remaining fixtures in this season’s tournament from two-legged matches to 90-minute matches to lessen the load on the calendar as the European governing body tries to conceptualize how to proceed when play theoretically resumes from the coronavirus hiatus. It is unclear who would be the host club in each individual situation.

The Champions League was halted in the middle of the Round of 16, with Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, and RB Leipzig already confirmed through to the quarterfinals but the other four matchups still in question. Manchester City and Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, Juventus and Lyon, and Barcelona and Napoli all have second legs to contest.

The Europa League is in a similar situation, also in the midst of its Round of 16 with every single matchup yet to be determined. All but the two matchups involving Italian teams have concluded the first leg of the matchups, with Manchester United thrashing LASK 5-0 and Wolves drawing Olympiakos 1-1 on Friday.

The aim, according to Cross’s report, is to hold firm to the finals dates, with the Champions League final scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul, while the Europa League final will be contested May 27 in Gdansk, Poland. The report states that the Round of 16 would finish as planned, and then both the quarterfinals and semifinals would be moved to a one-off game similar to a final.

Next week’s games have already been postponed across both competitions and UEFA is gearing up for a Tuesday videoconference with all 55 member associations to discuss plans for both club and international competitions moving forward. While the Champions League and Europa League will be the most immediate concern, the Euro 2020 tournament this summer could be a major talking point as well. It may be possible that Euro 2020 is postponed to next summer or outright cancelled in order to make room for club competitions on both a domestic league and European level. The Nations League could also be on the chopping block to make room for World Cup qualifiers, opening the door to successfully move Euro 2020 to next summer.

CONCACAF suspends play for next 30 days

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
Following the lead of the five major European leagues and Major League Soccer, CONCACAF has suspended all international play for the next 30 days due to the rapidly expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

Most notably, the blanket suspension of play includes the second leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. It also includes the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers which were scheduled to begin play on March 20.

“The CONCACAF Council took these decisions with the welfare of everyone involved in mind, and in light of developing travel restrictions and public health guidance,” the official statement announcing the suspension of play read. “CONCACAF is committed to working with key stakeholders to consider options on how and when to reconvene these competitions and any new decision will be communicated in due course.”

MLS squads did not fare well in the first legs of CCL quarterfinal action, with Montreal, NYCFC, and Atlanta United all trailing after 90 minutes of play. LAFC’s match against Cruz Azul had already been postponed and therefore did not commence first leg play.

The United States U-23 squad was preparing to play in CONCACAF Olympic qualification, drawn into Group A of the competition with Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. Head coach Jason Kreis had recently announced the roster of players which did not include European-based stars such as Christian Pulisic or Tyler Adams, but did include a number of high-level domestic stars like Paxton Pomykal. Kreis called the competition “incredibly important” for the United States, having failed to qualify for an Olympic games since 2008.

Also affected by the suspension of play is the first round of the Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup Qualifiers involving countries such as Guatemala, Barbados, and the Bahamas, as well as the 2020 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield which was set to begin April 3.

Bundesliga suspends play effective immediately

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Just hours after re-affirming its intention to play matches this weekend before a previously arranged March 17 shutdown, the DFL has reversed course and suspended play immediately, postponing all Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga matches effective immediately amid growing fears regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

All matches will be suspended through at least April 2, making the Bundesliga the last of the five major European leagues to shut down. Previously, the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 had all been suspended due to the spreading pandemic.

Earlier Friday morning, the DFL had refused to issue a blanked suspension of play, deferring instead to all local authorities on the possible postponement of individual matches. All matches except Hannover v. Dynamo Dresden had been to this point scheduled to play, all behind closed doors. Hannover had two players test positive for the coronavirus, causing the entire team to go into quarantine.

“The cause is, among other things, that during the day suspected infection with the Corona virus in the vicinity of several clubs and their teams arose and further infections cannot go unnoticed,” the statement read. “Previously, in the 2.Bundesliga after the professional team from Hanover 96, home quarantine was also prescribed for the entire FC Nuremberg first team by the local health authority.”

