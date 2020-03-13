More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Scottish Premiership next to postpone indefinitely due to coronavirus

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 8:38 AM EDT
The Scottish Premiership has become the latest European league to postpone its season amid the growing COVID-19 viral outbreak as all levels of Scottish soccer were frozen amid the growing pandemic.

While the Scottish government left the league wiggle room to play this weekend’s round of fixtures by tabbing Monday as its cutoff date for banning gatherings of 500 or more people, the league decided to suspend all operations with immediate effect. The news comes down ahead of Sunday’s scheduled Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

“Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football,” said Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

“Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game. This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster noted that the league had taken into account decisions from other leagues around Europe, including that from the Premier League which came down earlier Friday morning. “We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in England and across Europe.”

“The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a matter of time. We realize that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but that’s neither realistic nor possible.”

CONCACAF suspends play for next 30 days

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
Following the lead of the five major European leagues and Major League Soccer, CONCACAF has suspended all international play for the next 30 days due to the rapidly expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

Most notably, the blanket suspension of play includes the second leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. It also includes the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers which were scheduled to begin play on March 20.

“The CONCACAF Council took these decisions with the welfare of everyone involved in mind, and in light of developing travel restrictions and public health guidance,” the official statement announcing the suspension of play read. “CONCACAF is committed to working with key stakeholders to consider options on how and when to reconvene these competitions and any new decision will be communicated in due course.”

MLS squads did not fare well in the first legs of CCL quarterfinal action, with Montreal, NYCFC, and Atlanta United all trailing after 90 minutes of play. LAFC’s match against Cruz Azul had already been postponed and therefore did not commence first leg play.

The United States U-23 squad was preparing to play in CONCACAF Olympic qualification, drawn into Group A of the competition with Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. Head coach Jason Kreis had recently announced the roster of players which did not include European-based stars such as Christian Pulisic or Tyler Adams, but did include a number of high-level domestic stars like Paxton Pomykal. Kreis called the competition “incredibly important” for the United States, having failed to qualify for an Olympic games since 2008.

Also affected by the suspension of play is the first round of the Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup Qualifiers involving countries such as Guatemala, Barbados, and the Bahamas, as well as the 2020 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield which was set to begin April 3.

Bundesliga suspends play effective immediately

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Just hours after re-affirming its intention to play matches this weekend before a previously arranged March 17 shutdown, the DFL has reversed course and suspended play immediately, postponing all Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga matches effective immediately amid growing fears regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

All matches will be suspended through at least April 2, making the Bundesliga the last of the five major European leagues to shut down. Previously, the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 had all been suspended due to the spreading pandemic.

Earlier Friday morning, the DFL had refused to issue a blanked suspension of play, deferring instead to all local authorities on the possible postponement of individual matches. All matches except Hannover v. Dynamo Dresden had been to this point scheduled to play, all behind closed doors. Hannover had two players test positive for the coronavirus, causing the entire team to go into quarantine.

“The cause is, among other things, that during the day suspected infection with the Corona virus in the vicinity of several clubs and their teams arose and further infections cannot go unnoticed,” the statement read. “Previously, in the 2.Bundesliga after the professional team from Hanover 96, home quarantine was also prescribed for the entire FC Nuremberg first team by the local health authority.”

Klopp on Premier League suspension: “We must protect one another”

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp released a statement lauding the Premier League’s decision to suspend play through April 3, lauding the move and explaining that sports are second to public health.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another,” Klopp wrote in a post on the Liverpool official website. “In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever. I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”

Liverpool is one team that will likely be dismayed by the current situation, with the Reds just inches from the Premier League title finish line. Klopp and company can secure the Premier League title with a magic number of six, meaning a combination of six points gained on their own and dropped by Manchester City would mathematically secure the crown. However, if the season is permanently altered, that could affect their standing as official league champions.

Still, Klopp was unmoved on if the decision to suspend the season was correct.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked. If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.”

“Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

As a result of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, Liverpool has suspended all training at its Melwood ground, instead giving players individual training programs to do on their own.

Bundesliga continues with plan to play fixtures this weekend

By Kyle BonnMar 13, 2020, 9:58 AM EDT
The German DFL has reiterated its plan to continue playing fixtures this weekend behind closed doors as the COVID-19 pandemic causes cancellations and postponements elsewhere across Europe and the world.

While the organization issued a directive forcing the suspension of fixtures starting next Tuesday through at least April 2, the league has gone ahead with its plan for playing fixtures this weekend, with all Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga games set to take place except Hannover’s match against SG Dynamo Dresden.

“With a view to the coming weekend, both the DFL and clubs will continue to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Health and the local health authorities at the respective stadium locations of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga,” the league said in a statement. “The health of the entire population and therefore all football fans as well as all players in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have top priority. Therefore, it goes without saying that official instructions must always be implemented. Society as a whole, and with it football, faces a hitherto unknown challenge.”

The league statement placed the decision to go ahead with games squarely at the feet of local authorities at the specific stadium locations, saying the league is deferring to any changes in local policy between now and kickoff time.

Hannover’s match was cancelled as two players in the squad tested positive for the coronavirus, causing all players and staff to go into quarantine.

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was quoted as saying the decision to play this weekend “is the right way to go,” and claiming that while public safety should be considered, “at the end of the day, professional football is also about financials,” claiming that smaller clubs could face a crisis if they do not receive revenue. “There is a large three-digit million sum for the 1st and 2nd leagues that would be lit on fire.”

Rummenigge also asked UEFA to postpone World Cup qualifiers scheduled for later this month, saying the travel associated with cross-continent competition is an unnecessary risk. “I would strongly recommend that FIFA and Uefa skip the suspension period,” he said. “That would mean that the players would travel around the world. In our view, this is associated with risks that should not be underestimated.”

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich player Thiago Alcantara was against the decision, saying in a social media post, “This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let’s be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport.”

Bayern Munich is set to play Union Berlin on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The league’s matchweek schedule begins today as Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn meet with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Bayern’s game against Chelsea in Champions League play scheduled for next week has been postponed by UEFA.

