U.S. Soccer announced on Friday that it has temporarily suspended the 2020 U.S. Open Cup amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, putting the tournament at risk of not being completed for the first time in more than 100 years.
The first three rounds of this year’s Open Cup were previously scheduled to take place on March 24-25, April 7-9 and April 21-23. No timetable has been given for when the tournament, which has already held its qualifying rounds for the tournament proper, could be resumed.
All major American soccer leagues, including Major League Soccer, USL Championship and USL League One, announced this week an indefinite suspension to their respective league seasons.
From U.S. Soccer’s statement, which can be read in full here:
“The health and safety of players, coaches, staff and fans is our main priority,” said U.S. Open Cup Commissioner Paul Marstaller. “Given the unique nature of the competition, which encompasses clubs from multiple leagues that have suspended their seasons, we are taking this action and will look to determine future dates to allow the 2020 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup to be played.”
The decision comes as participating professional leagues Major League Soccer, USL Championship, USL League One and National Independent Soccer Association have suspended their regular season schedules for a two-week to 30-day minimum, while the amateur National Premier Soccer League has also partially suspended league play until April 4.