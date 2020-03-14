Liga MX announces games to be played behind closed doors

Liga MX announced on Saturday that the remaining games this weekend in Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil (Mexico’s top-flight women’s league) and in Ascenso MX (Mexico’s second-divison men’s league) are to be played behind closed doors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In the announcement, which was released hours before four Liga MX matchups kicked off and during Liga MX’s Femenil’s clasico between Cruz Azul and Pumas, it also stated that academy tournaments will also be following the protocol.
The announcement comes after four games were played in front of fans throughout the aforementioned leagues on Friday. Morelia’s 4-0 thumping of Queretaro and Tijuana’s 3-2 win over Pachuca were the two Liga MX bouts that were played with fans on Friday.
Prior to the announcement sent out by Liga MX’s communications department, Mexico was one of a few countries around the world to not implement a behind-closed-doors policy or suspend it’s professional soccer leagues all together due to the pandemic.
Liga MX’s statement, which can be read in full here:
The LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX reports that, as a prevention and prudence measure, the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government and the league agreed that the matches of Day 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX and LIGA BBVA MX Women, Day 8 of ASCENSO BBVA MX, as well as academy tournaments, will be played behind closed doors.
We will continue in constant communication with the Ministry of Health to attend to their recommendations and, of course, health and prevention measures will continue to be carried out in the stadiums for players, club staff and the media.