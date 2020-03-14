National League manager hits back at league for continuing play amid coronavirus

Eastleigh manager, Ben Strevens, was unafraid to call out the National League for moving forward with schedule matches amid the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.
Streven’s side fell 4-0 to Notts County in front of a crowd of 4,942 at Meadow Lane. With the Premier League and the EFL suspended, the match between both non-league sides unwittingly became the top-flight bout in England.
The reason National League games went ahead and the EFL games didn’t go ahead and the Premier League games didn’t go ahead is because whoever sits on the board of the National League cared about money,” he said. “Simple as that.”
“For the well-being of the spectators and it’s not only players because they’re young, fit athletes,” he added. “It’s nothing to do with that. There’s no way whatsoever these games should have been played. If the EFL are not playing them and if the Premier League are not playing them, then the National League shouldn’t be playing them.
Contrastingly, National League chief executive Michael Tattersall, who responded to Strevens, made no indications that the National League will rethink how they’ll move forward following this weekend’s action: “It’s not really a time for having an argument, it’s a time for reflecting on what’s happening in our society,” he said.
“We’re going to put out our own statement thanking everybody for their efforts today and sending everybody who is suffering from the virus or self-isolating all our best wishes.”
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
There is still top-flight soccer being played in Russia, and some of Zenit St. Petersburg supporters were filmed chanting an alarming message on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During Zenit’s 7-1 thumping of FC Ural at a jam-packed Grazprom Arena, fans of the Russian giants were collectively chanting “we’re all going to die.” The same supporters group also held up a banner that read: “We are all infected with football and will die for Zenit.”
There are a reported 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Russia, with five cases in St. Petersburg. A ban effective on Monday will limit public events to 1,000 people in St. Petersburg, making Saturday’s bout the last with an unrestricted attendance for the foreseeable future.
After 22 matchweeks, Zenit tops the Russian Premier League with 50 points, nine more than second best FC Krasnodar, who are expected to play with fans on Sunday against Sochi.
Liga MX’s action continues this weekend behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Chivas v. Rayados headlining Saturday’s quartet of fixtures.
Chivas, who sit fifth in the table and are four points removed from leaders Cruz Azul, enter the bout on a three-game winning streak. 20-year-old starlet striker J.J. Macias has recorded four goals in the last seven games, giving Chivas much-needed boost after a slow start to the season.
Rayados, on the other hand, sit dead last with zero wins to their name. The Concacaf champions, despite dealing with a severe championship hangover, are just days removed from punching a ticket to the Copa MX final.
Action, however, kicks off at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, as middle-table sides San Luis and Puebla clash. Saturday’s opener is followed by Juarez’s visit to El Volcan and Pumas’ visit to Leon.
Saturday’s Liga MX schedule
Atletico San Luis v. Puebla — 7:00 p.m. ET
Tigres UANL v. Juarez — 9:00 p.m. ET
Leon v. Pumas UNAM — 9:00 p.m. ET
Guadalajara v. Monterrey — 11:00 p.m. ET
Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year UEFA ban for violating Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP) may be in doubt as the Court of Arbitration for Sport deals with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The club was expecting to have their hearing heard by the start of the summer but that may not come to fruition, as the court in Lausanne, Switzerland has postponed three hearing and has 16 cases booked until May 16 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City’s case has yet to be listed.
CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said this on the court making adjustments when contacted by Reuters:
“In-person hearings are still being conducted, where the participants agree to do so,” Reeb wrote in an email statement. “When participants are located in high-risk regions, we are offering the possibility of using video or phone links or postponing to a later date.”
Reeb added that parties involved in cases may request that legal decisions be made “solely on the basis of the written submissions, without a hearing being held”.
The club has denied any wrongdoing, with City CEO Ferran Soriano stating that the “best hope is that this will be finished before the beginning of the summer” following the submission of the appeal.
If the ban is upheld, City would not be able to compete in the 2020-21 Champions League, if they were to qualify. In addition, the defending champions would be banned from European competition in 2021-22.
“For the moment, there has been no significant impact on our operations but we will continue to be vigilant. Only three hearings have been postponed so far,” Reeb said.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
Liga MX announced on Saturday that the remaining games this weekend in Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil (Mexico’s top-flight women’s league) and in Ascenso MX (Mexico’s second-divison men’s league) are to be played behind closed doors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In the announcement, which was released hours before four Liga MX matchups kicked off and during Liga MX’s Femenil’s clasico between Cruz Azul and Pumas, it also stated that academy tournaments will also be following the protocol.
The announcement comes after four games were played in front of fans throughout the aforementioned leagues on Friday. Morelia’s 4-0 thumping of Queretaro and Tijuana’s 3-2 win over Pachuca were the two Liga MX bouts that were played with fans on Friday.
Prior to the announcement sent out by Liga MX’s communications department, Mexico was one of a few countries around the world to not implement a behind-closed-doors policy or suspend it’s professional soccer leagues all together due to the pandemic.
Liga MX’s statement, which can be read in full here:
The LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX reports that, as a prevention and prudence measure, the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government and the league agreed that the matches of Day 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX and LIGA BBVA MX Women, Day 8 of ASCENSO BBVA MX, as well as academy tournaments, will be played behind closed doors.
We will continue in constant communication with the Ministry of Health to attend to their recommendations and, of course, health and prevention measures will continue to be carried out in the stadiums for players, club staff and the media.