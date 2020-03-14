More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Manchester City’s UEFA ban appeal doubtful as CAS deals with coronavirus

By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year UEFA ban for violating Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP) may be in doubt as the Court of Arbitration for Sport deals with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club was expecting to have their hearing heard by the start of the summer but that may not come to fruition, as the court in Lausanne, Switzerland has postponed three hearing and has 16 cases booked until May 16 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City’s case has yet to be listed.

CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said this on the court making adjustments when contacted by Reuters:

“In-person hearings are still being conducted, where the participants agree to do so,” Reeb wrote in an email statement. “When participants are located in high-risk regions, we are offering the possibility of using video or phone links or postponing to a later date.”

Reeb added that parties involved in cases may request that legal decisions be made “solely on the basis of the written submissions, without a hearing being held”.

The club has denied any wrongdoing, with City CEO Ferran Soriano stating that the “best hope is that this will be finished before the beginning of the summer” following the submission of the appeal.

If the ban is upheld, City would not be able to compete in the 2020-21 Champions League, if they were to qualify. In addition, the defending champions would be banned from European competition in 2021-22.

“For the moment, there has been no significant impact on our operations but we will continue to be vigilant. Only three hearings have been postponed so far,” Reeb said.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Liga MX announces games to be played behind closed doors

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liga MX announced on Saturday that the remaining games this weekend in Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil (Mexico’s top-flight women’s league) and in Ascenso MX (Mexico’s second-divison men’s league) are to be played behind closed doors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the announcement, which was released hours before four Liga MX matchups kicked off and during Liga MX’s Femenil’s clasico between Cruz Azul and Pumas, it also stated that academy tournaments will also be following the protocol.

The announcement comes after four games were played in front of fans throughout the aforementioned leagues on Friday. Morelia’s 4-0 thumping of Queretaro and Tijuana’s 3-2 win over Pachuca were the two Liga MX bouts that were played with fans on Friday.

Prior to the announcement sent out by Liga MX’s communications department, Mexico was one of a few countries around the world to not implement a behind-closed-doors policy or suspend it’s professional soccer leagues all together due to the pandemic.

Liga MX’s statement, which can be read in full here:

The LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX reports that, as a prevention and prudence measure, the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government and the league agreed that the matches of Day 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX and LIGA BBVA MX Women, Day 8 of ASCENSO BBVA MX, as well as academy tournaments, will be played behind closed doors.

We will continue in constant communication with the Ministry of Health to attend to their recommendations and, of course, health and prevention measures will continue to be carried out in the stadiums for players, club staff and the media.

Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain to escape coronavirus

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
3 Comments

MADRID — The Chinese soccer team that was originally stuck in Spain because of the coronavirus outbreak is going back home to try to avoid its rapid spread in Europe.

Wuhan Zall was expected to return to China on Saturday, nearly 1 1/2 months after it arrived in Spain for preseason training. The team had not been able to leave because of the restrictions in China, but expedited its departure because of the worsening situation in Spain.

[ MORE: PL clubs to meet over coronavirus ban ]

The team initially planned to leave Spain mid-February but had extended its stay in the southern region of the country until at least the end of March. That plan changed this week because of the sharp spike in the number of cases in Spain and Europe generally.

“Things are well over there (in China) now,” José González, the team’s Spanish coach, told The Associated Press on Saturday. “The Chinese league will likely start at the beginning of May. We will have to enter quarantine when we arrive, so the sooner we leave, the better.”

The team will first go to the city of Shenzhen, where it is expected to finish its preseason training for the Chinese Super League, the country’s main first-division soccer competition. The league was supposed to start on Feb. 22 but was suspended because of the virus.

The city of Wuhan was the epicenter of the outbreak that rapidly spread to other countries and infected more than 145,000 people worldwide, with 5,400 deaths.

Spain was set to follow Italy on Saturday in declaring a nationwide lockdown as European countries took ever more sweeping measures to reduce contact among people and slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. Health authorities in Spain said more than 5,700 people were infected and the number of cases could reach 10,000 in the coming days.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The number of new cases have dwindled in China, where more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus. The nation has been easing up on lockdown measures in its hardest-hit region that included the city of Wuhan.

None of the Wuhan Zall players were infected when the team arrived in Spain, but the grandmother of one player was among the coronavirus-linked deaths back home.

Players have been away from home for several months because the team began its preseason in the Chinese city of Guanghzou, nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) away from Wuhan.

Although the team was far away from the initial outbreak, Spanish health authorities had to come out publicly to say there was no reason for local citizens to be concerned about the squad’s arrival in January. Three players arrived from China later and had to stay in quarantine and be tested for the virus before joining the rest of the group.

Southampton, Man City defy coronavirus ban to play tic-tac-toe

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Southampton and Man City made sure the Premier League was in action on Saturday as they played a virtual game of tic-tac-toe on social media.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

This game of tic-tac-toe between Southampton and Man City will live long in the memory and Gordon Simpson and Saints’ entire media team deserves a huge round of applause for setting this up.

Saints initiated the game and initially challenged Norwich City (who were supposed to be their opponents in the Premier League on Saturday before the games were called off) but there was no response.

Instead, Man City jumped in and wanted some of the action. Southampton duly obliged and a tense, tight game of tic-tac-toe (it’s called noughts and crosses in the UK, just so you know) which ended in a draw.

Cue plenty of banter from both sets of fans about tactics and calling for the manager to bring on certain players as subs, as both social media teams had plenty of fun with it.

Below is a thread of the key moments as Pep Guardiola‘s side will be disappointed with a draw away at Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side held on for a valuable point…

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

National League roundup: English fifth tier delivers drama

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So there are actually leagues playing across the world, with fans too, and the highest level of action in the UK is the fifth tier of English soccer, the National League.

Five games took place in the National League, with decent sized crowds heading to stadiums as health advice in the UK has not been to ban large public gatherings, yet, over the coronavirus outbreak.

Games also took place in the sixth tier, the National League North and South, as the league decided games would go ahead on Friday despite the Premier League and English Football League calling games off.

Notts County beat Eastleigh 4-0 as Meadow Lane, which has a capacity of over 18,000, as a substantial crowd of 4,942 turned up to watch the Magpies move into third place in the table as they aim for promotion back to League Two at the first attempt. Kyle Wootton scored in each half, while Kristian Dennis and Callum Roberts were also on the scoresheet.

That crowd was easily one of the largest in western Europe on Saturday as professional leagues in England, Spain, France, Italy, Holland and Germany were all called off.

Elsewhere, Stockport fought back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 late on at struggling Maidenhead Town as they push for a playoff spot with Liam McAlinden scoring the winner with 14 minutes to go. Hartlepool drew 1-1 away at Sutton United to stay in the playoff hunt too.

Dover Athletic dropped points at home against struggling Chesterfield in a 1-1 draw as they equalized in the 89th minute through Nassim L’Ghoul after Chesterfield had taken the lead in the 80th minute through Tom Denton’s penalty kick. Plenty of games were well attended despite concerns from UK citizens about traveling and being in public places.

Below are the scores in full, as Halifax Town and Ebbsfleet United do battle to round off Saturday’s action in a key game for both as the former push for the playoffs and the latter need a win to try and get out of the relegation zone.

Notts County 4-0 Eastleigh
Maidenhead United 1-2 Stockport
Sutton United 1-1 Hartlepool
Fylde 1-0 Aldershot Town
Dover Athletic 1-1 Chesterfield

More coronavirus connections to soccer: