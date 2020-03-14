Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton and Man City made sure the Premier League was in action on Saturday as they played a virtual game of tic-tac-toe on social media.

This game of tic-tac-toe between Southampton and Man City will live long in the memory and Gordon Simpson from Saints’ media team deserves a huge round of applause.

Saints initiated the game and initially challenged Norwich City (who were supposed to be their opponents in the Premier League on Saturday before the games were called off) but there was no response.

Instead, Man City jumped in and wanted some of the action. Southampton duly obliged and a tense, tight game of tic-tac-toe (it’s called noughts and crosses in the UK, just so you know) which ended in a draw.

Cue plenty of banter from both sets of fans about tactics and calling for the manager to bring on certain players, as both social media teams had plenty of fun.

Below is a thread of the key moments as Pep Guardiola‘s side will be disappointed with a draw away at Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side held on for a valuable point…

Hey, @NorwichCityFC! 👋 We might as well have a game of something! Your move… pic.twitter.com/QPTYqkSy3U — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 14, 2020

Unprecedented scenes here, as a controversial substitution is made right at the start of the second half… 🔛 @ManCity

⬅️ @NorwichCityFC https://t.co/mlYjantLpi — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 14, 2020

VAR check in progress… Move given! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8nJTJ9KEpn — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020

Decent point on the road in the circumstances 😀 Always here if you fancy a rematch! Take care, guys! 💙 pic.twitter.com/axUwlIQCOa — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2020

