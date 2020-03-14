With the coronavirus outbreak suspending the Premier League until April, what are the options for the remainder of 2019-20 season?
Plenty of reports and rumors are circulating about whether or not the league will begin again from April 4, if it will be canceled and if Liverpool will be awarded the title.
There is a Premier League emergency meeting this Thursday where all 20 clubs will meet to discuss what to do next.
Here’s a little about what we know:
- There are no regulations in place in the Premier League handbook to decide what happens in this situation. Check for yourself, here.
- Options will be provided to PL clubs and they will vote on them. At least 14 out of 20 clubs need to agree on one option for it to be voted in.
But what options are likely to be available for PL clubs to choose from?
- One option is to award the title to Liverpool and have no relegation with West Brom and Leeds United, currently in the top two of the Championship, to be promoted and there will be 22 teams in the Premier League next season.
- The 2019-20 season could be declared null and void and the 2020-21 season could start with the exact same teams. West Ham want this to happen and teams at the bottom of the table are probably keen for this to happen too, but it would mean Liverpool do not win the league title after a 30-year wait.
- An unlikely situation is that the table right now is the final table but with Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Man City and Arsenal all playing one game less than everybody else that would surely be unfair.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
It seems likely that Liverpool will be named Premier League champions without officially winning the title.
A report from the Daily Telegraph says that Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champs even if the 2019-20 season is canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Premier League has called an emergency meeting of its 20 clubs this coming Thursday to decide what will happen to the rest of the season and per the report there is “little opposition to awarding Jurgen Klopp’s men their first English title for 30 years.”
Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, as Man City in second place can only get a maximum of 30 points if they win their remaining 10 games.
Right now the plan is to resume games on April 4 but there is serious doubt that games could continue as the virus is set to hit its peak in the UK in May.
Even though West Ham’s vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the current season to be ‘null and void’ there are plenty of other options on the table.
The league could be extended until the end of June or canceled altogether but if the decision isn’t unanimous then a vote between PL clubs would need 14 out of 20 clubs to agree on a plan for it to come into place.
What happens over relegation from the Premier League and promotion to it remains to be decided too but I think we can all agree that Liverpool deserve to be crowned champions.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss the plans available to sort out what remains of the 2019-20 season.
With suggestions plentiful that some clubs (most noticeably West Ham) wants to render this season null and and, in effect, start again for 2020-21, this emergency meeting will put plenty of options on the table for all 20 PL clubs.
The Premier League season is currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak and many believe that restarting games on that date is hugely optimistic given the fact that the virus is due to peak in England in May.
UEFA, soccer’s governing body in Europe, are holding a meeting on Tuesday which will determine their stance on whether or not EURO 2020 will go ahead this summer and if the UEFA Europa League and Champions League will continue. If EURO 2020 is postponed, the Premier League would have plenty of time to extend its season into the rest of May and June and finish the 2019-20 season.
With concerns over which clubs will be relegated and which teams will be promoted from the Championship to the Premier League, there is also a serious prospect of legal battles depending on which outcome Premier League clubs decide.
If the decision isn’t unanimous then a vote between PL clubs would need 14 out of 20 to agree on a plan for it to come into place.
Per our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, here are a few more details on the mood building ahead of this meeting.
“Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if games start again on April 4 but others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August. One senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a ’75 per cent chance this season will not be complete.'”
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says she wants the 2019-20 Premier League season to be null and void.
Hmm, we are scratching our heads in understanding why one of West Ham’s owners would want this with the Hammers currently only out of the relegation zone on goal difference…
Oh. Oh wait.
Karren Brady revealed in a column in the Sun newspaper that West Ham want the season to be totally void and for the same 20 teams to start again for the 2020-21 campaign.
“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead. The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland. Perhaps scrubbing the European Championship could provide more time to complete the season into the summer but that is also a giant ‘if’.
“As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void. Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full? A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.”
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, currently on loan at Fiorentina, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Patrick Cutrone, 22, left Wolves for Fiorentina in the January transfer window on an 18-month loan deal after arriving at the Premier League club last summer from AC Milan.
In a statement, Fiorentina confirmed the Italian international striker is one of four people tested positive for COVID-19.
Cutrone, German Pezzella and physio Stefano Dainelli all have coronavirus as Dusan Vlahovic had earlier tested positive for the virus.
“Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All three [were] positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence.”
More coronavirus connections to soccer: