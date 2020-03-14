Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss the plans available to sort out what remains of the 2019-20 season.

With suggestions plentiful that some clubs (most noticeably West Ham) wants to render this season null and and, in effect, start again for 2020-21, this emergency meeting will put plenty of options on the table for all 20 PL clubs.

The Premier League season is currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak and many believe that restarting games on that date is hugely optimistic given the fact that the virus is due to peak in England in May.

UEFA, soccer’s governing body in Europe, are holding a meeting on Tuesday which will determine their stance on whether or not EURO 2020 will go ahead this summer and if the UEFA Europa League and Champions League will continue. If EURO 2020 is postponed, the Premier League would have plenty of time to extend its season into the rest of May and June and finish the 2019-20 season.

With concerns over which clubs will be relegated and which teams will be promoted from the Championship to the Premier League, there is also a serious prospect of legal battles depending on which outcome Premier League clubs decide.

If the decision isn’t unanimous then a vote between PL clubs would need 14 out of 20 to agree on a plan for it to come into place.

Per our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, here are a few more details on the mood building ahead of this meeting.

“Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if games start again on April 4 but others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August. One senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a ’75 per cent chance this season will not be complete.'”

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Follow @JPW_NBCSports