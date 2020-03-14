More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wolves’ on-loan striker Patrick Cutrone tests positive for coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 8:09 AM EDT
Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, currently on loan at Fiorentina, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Patrick Cutrone, 22, left Wolves for Fiorentina in the January transfer window on an 18-month loan deal after arriving at the Premier League club last summer from AC Milan.

In a statement, Fiorentina confirmed the Italian international striker is one of four people tested positive for COVID-19.

Cutrone, German Pezzella and physio Stefano Dainelli all have coronavirus as Dusan Vlahovic had earlier tested positive for the virus.

“Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All three [were] positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence.”

Premier League clubs set for emergency coronavirus meeting

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss the plans available to sort out what remains of the 2019-20 season.

With suggestions plentiful that some clubs (most noticeably West Ham) wants to render this season null and and, in effect, start again for 2020-21, this emergency meeting will put plenty of options on the table for all 20 PL clubs.

The Premier League season is currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak and many believe that restarting games on that date is hugely optimistic given the fact that the virus is due to peak in England in May.

UEFA, soccer’s governing body in Europe, are holding a meeting on Tuesday which will determine their stance on whether or not EURO 2020 will go ahead this summer and if the UEFA Europa League and Champions League will continue. If EURO 2020 is postponed, the Premier League would have plenty of time to extend its season into the rest of May and June and finish the 2019-20 season.

With concerns over which clubs will be relegated and which teams will be promoted from the Championship to the Premier League, there is also a serious prospect of legal battles depending on which outcome Premier League clubs decide.

If the decision isn’t unanimous then a vote between PL clubs would need 14 out of 20 to agree on a plan for it to come into place.

Per our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, here are a few more details on the mood building ahead of this meeting.

“Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if games start again on April 4 but others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August. One senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a ’75 per cent chance this season will not be complete.'”

West Ham want Premier League season to be null and void

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 9:12 AM EDT
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says she wants the 2019-20 Premier League season to be null and void.

Hmm, we are scratching our heads in understanding why one of West Ham’s owners would want this with the Hammers currently only out of the relegation zone on goal difference…

Oh. Oh wait.

Karren Brady revealed in a column in the Sun newspaper that West Ham want the season to be totally void and for the same 20 teams to start again for the 2020-21 campaign.

“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead. The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland. Perhaps scrubbing the European Championship could provide more time to complete the season into the summer but that is also a giant ‘if’.

“As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void. Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full? A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.”

Cindy Parlow Cone becomes US Soccer president at critical juncture

Associated PressMar 13, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT
New U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone’s first challenge will be to confront the fallout over the federation’s widely condemned legal stance in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team.

The first woman president in the 107-year history of the governing body will also oversee the appointment of a new chief executive and early preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

A former national team midfielder who became the federation’s vice president last year, Parlow Cone took on her new role Thursday when President Carlos Cordeiro abruptly stepped down.

Cordeiro was facing a growing outcry from players, board members, supporters and sponsors over assertions made in court documents filed this week. USSF lawyers suggested the women’s team was inferior because the players had fewer responsibilities and less physical skill than male national team counterparts.

Former teammates rallied in support of Parlow Cone, who has the unenviable task of damage control.

“I have known Cindy Parlow Cone for over two decades as both a teammate and friend. She has always led with integrity and a commitment to others. I have no doubt that she will dedicate herself to making our game better for all,” Mia Hamm said on social media.

Fellow teammate Julie Foudy wrote: “I played with Cindy for many years. I know Cindy. She understands ALL the players are going through having lived it. And she is one hell of a human. Give her a chance to succeed. Please.”

Now 41, Parlow Cone scored 75 goals in 158 appearances for the U.S. from 1995 to 2006, winning the 1999 World Cup and two Olympic gold medals with the team. She retired because of post-concussion syndrome.

She was coach of the Portland Thorns during the National Women’s Soccer League’s inaugural season in 2013, leading the team to the league’s first title before stepping down to spend time with her family.

She was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018, and was voted in as USSF vice president in 2019.

Parlow Cone will serve as president until the federation’s annual general meeting next February. An election will be held then to complete Cordeiro’s term, which runs until the regular election for a four-year term in 2022.

Parlow Cone takes on the presidency at a critical juncture. USSF is currently conducting a search for a new CEO to replace Dan Flynn, who retired last September. Brian Remedi is currently serving as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer.

The federation is also in the midst of early preparations for the 2026 men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico. An expanded field of 48 teams will play in 16 cities across the three countries.

But her most pressing issue is to contain the furor over the USSF’s legal stance in documents filed Monday in federal court in Los Angeles. The documents were filed in connection to the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by women’s national team players last year.

The players say they have not been paid equally to the men’s national team and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 . A trial is scheduled for May 5.

Sponsors including The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser Busch Cos. Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Volkswagen Group issued statements in support of the women’s team. MLS Commissioner Don Garber, a USSF board member, said he was “shocked and angry” over the arguments and Parlow Cone herself denounced the legal stance on Twitter.

National team players silently protested by wearing their jerseys inside out in warmups before a match against Japan on Wednesday night in Texas. The move obscured the U.S. Soccer crest but still revealed the team’s four stars for its Women’s World Cup championships.

Cordeiro apologized for the stance, saying: “I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so. Had I done so, I would have objected to the language.” But it was too late.

In her only public statement since becoming president, Parlow Cone thanked Cordeiro for his service to soccer. Cordeiro, formerly the organization’s vice president, was elected president after Sunil Gulati resigned because the men’s team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“The passion that has come to the surface in the past two days is what inspires me to look forward, to work hard towards mending relationships and moving the game forward for all,” she said in a statement issued by the federation.

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo, a vocal critic of U.S. Soccer, said she hoped the change at the top leads to change within the organization.

“This blatant disrespect and sexist attitude toward the women’s team is nothing new. It didn’t start with Carlos and won’t end with his resignation,” Solo said. “It’s been in place for decades, was perpetuated under Sunil Gulati and was tolerated by so many within the organization. For meaningful change to happen, it has to be institutional. Carlos cannot just be a scapegoat for U.S. Soccer’s PR strategy.”

Newcastle spent four weeks preparing for ‘inevitable’ stoppage

By Andy EdwardsMar 13, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed that those in charge of the club have been planning for an “inevitable” stoppage of fixtures “for the past four weeks,” just hours after the Premier League announced it will suspend play until at least April 3 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: Nigel Pearson slams government’s “lack of leadership” on coronavirus ]

Magpies players have been given individual training programs to perform during a two-week shutdown of the club’s training facilities. Bruce, speaking on behalf of his entire coaching staff, is thankful that the PL came to the correct decision after a period of uncertainty — quotes from the Guardian:

“We’ve been talking about what would happen if everything was suspended for the past four weeks now. I don’t think there’s any alternative. My staff and I were sitting watching the TV yesterday and the news [games were then going ahead] came through from the prime minister, and we all thought: ‘Okay.’

“We were saying, ‘Well, what happens if one of the players or a manager gets it?’ And then lo and behold, Mikel Arteta did. It was inevitable, wasn’t it?”

“The plan is for the players to go away with their own individual programs. We’ve set the personal plans in place and they’re ready to go. It’s to take them away from here, because we’re on top of each other. There’s 70 or 80 of us in a confined space, so if someone got infected and then came back here that clearly would be an issue — and coronavirus is so contagious.”

[ MORE: Klopp on PL suspension: “We must protect one another” ]

While Bruce doesn’t yet know whether or not his players will be permitted to leave their homes in the UK should the hail from a foreign nation, he does know one thing with absolute certainty: it was always going to be all or nothing with regards to playing games in front of packed stadiums, or not playing them at all.

“I’ll have a chat with our doctor. Whether you stay here or go abroad, you run a risk of contracting it. I’ll be guided by the individual medical advice.”

“You play football to be in front of fans. There would have been 52,000 at St James’ Park for Sheffield United on Saturday, and the game is all about those supporters. The idea of playing in front of nobody doesn’t appeal at all. For me, you’ve got to suspend it and wait until you get the all clear.

“Thousands could die from this disease. People’s welfare is more important than a football match, a season or a tournament.