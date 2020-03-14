More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain to escape coronavirus

Associated PressMar 14, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Chinese soccer team that was originally stuck in Spain because of the coronavirus outbreak is going back home to try to avoid its rapid spread in Europe.

Wuhan Zall was expected to return to China on Saturday, nearly 1 1/2 months after it arrived in Spain for preseason training. The team had not been able to leave because of the restrictions in China, but expedited its departure because of the worsening situation in Spain.

The team initially planned to leave Spain mid-February but had extended its stay in the southern region of the country until at least the end of March. That plan changed this week because of the sharp spike in the number of cases in Spain and Europe generally.

“Things are well over there (in China) now,” José González, the team’s Spanish coach, told The Associated Press on Saturday. “The Chinese league will likely start at the beginning of May. We will have to enter quarantine when we arrive, so the sooner we leave, the better.”

The team will first go to the city of Shenzhen, where it is expected to finish its preseason training for the Chinese Super League, the country’s main first-division soccer competition. The league was supposed to start on Feb. 22 but was suspended because of the virus.

The city of Wuhan was the epicenter of the outbreak that rapidly spread to other countries and infected more than 145,000 people worldwide, with 5,400 deaths.

Spain was set to follow Italy on Saturday in declaring a nationwide lockdown as European countries took ever more sweeping measures to reduce contact among people and slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. Health authorities in Spain said more than 5,700 people were infected and the number of cases could reach 10,000 in the coming days.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The number of new cases have dwindled in China, where more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus. The nation has been easing up on lockdown measures in its hardest-hit region that included the city of Wuhan.

None of the Wuhan Zall players were infected when the team arrived in Spain, but the grandmother of one player was among the coronavirus-linked deaths back home.

Players have been away from home for several months because the team began its preseason in the Chinese city of Guanghzou, nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) away from Wuhan.

Although the team was far away from the initial outbreak, Spanish health authorities had to come out publicly to say there was no reason for local citizens to be concerned about the squad’s arrival in January. Three players arrived from China later and had to stay in quarantine and be tested for the virus before joining the rest of the group.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Southampton, Man City defy coronavirus ban to play tic-tac-toe

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
Southampton and Man City made sure the Premier League was in action on Saturday as they played a virtual game of tic-tac-toe on social media.

This game of tic-tac-toe between Southampton and Man City will live long in the memory and Gordon Simpson and Saints’ entire media team deserves a huge round of applause for setting this up.

Saints initiated the game and initially challenged Norwich City (who were supposed to be their opponents in the Premier League on Saturday before the games were called off) but there was no response.

Instead, Man City jumped in and wanted some of the action. Southampton duly obliged and a tense, tight game of tic-tac-toe (it’s called noughts and crosses in the UK, just so you know) which ended in a draw.

Cue plenty of banter from both sets of fans about tactics and calling for the manager to bring on certain players as subs, as both social media teams had plenty of fun with it.

Below is a thread of the key moments as Pep Guardiola‘s side will be disappointed with a draw away at Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side held on for a valuable point…

National League roundup: English fifth tier delivers drama

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
So there are actually leagues playing across the world, with fans too, and the highest level of action in the UK is the fifth tier of English soccer, the National League.

Five games took place in the National League, with decent sized crowds heading to stadiums as health advice in the UK has not been to ban large public gatherings, yet, over the coronavirus outbreak.

Games also took place in the sixth tier, the National League North and South, as the league decided games would go ahead on Friday despite the Premier League and English Football League calling games off.

Notts County beat Eastleigh 4-0 as Meadow Lane, which has a capacity of over 18,000, as a substantial crowd of 4,942 turned up to watch the Magpies move into third place in the table as they aim for promotion back to League Two at the first attempt. Kyle Wootton scored in each half, while Kristian Dennis and Callum Roberts were also on the scoresheet.

That crowd was easily one of the largest in western Europe on Saturday as professional leagues in England, Spain, France, Italy, Holland and Germany were all called off.

Elsewhere, Stockport fought back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 late on at struggling Maidenhead Town as they push for a playoff spot with Liam McAlinden scoring the winner with 14 minutes to go. Hartlepool drew 1-1 away at Sutton United to stay in the playoff hunt too.

Dover Athletic dropped points at home against struggling Chesterfield in a 1-1 draw as they equalized in the 89th minute through Nassim L’Ghoul after Chesterfield had taken the lead in the 80th minute through Tom Denton’s penalty kick. Plenty of games were well attended despite concerns from UK citizens about traveling and being in public places.

Below are the scores in full, as Halifax Town and Ebbsfleet United do battle to round off Saturday’s action in a key game for both as the former push for the playoffs and the latter need a win to try and get out of the relegation zone.

Notts County 4-0 Eastleigh
Maidenhead United 1-2 Stockport
Sutton United 1-1 Hartlepool
Fylde 1-0 Aldershot Town
Dover Athletic 1-1 Chesterfield

What are the options for the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
With the coronavirus outbreak suspending the Premier League until April, what are the options for the remainder of 2019-20 season?

Plenty of reports and rumors are circulating about whether or not the league will begin again from April 4, if it will be canceled and if Liverpool will be awarded the title.

There is a Premier League emergency meeting this Thursday where all 20 clubs will meet to discuss what to do next.

Here’s a little about what we know:

  • There are no regulations in place in the Premier League handbook to decide what happens in this situation. Check for yourself, here.
  • Options will be provided to PL clubs and they will vote on them. At least 14 out of 20 clubs need to agree on one option for it to be voted in.

But what options are likely to be available for PL clubs to choose from?

  • One option is to award the title to Liverpool and have no relegation with West Brom and Leeds United, currently in the top two of the Championship, to be promoted and there will be 22 teams in the Premier League next season.
  • The 2019-20 season could be declared null and void and the 2020-21 season could start with the exact same teams. West Ham want this to happen and teams at the bottom of the table are probably keen for this to happen too, but it would mean Liverpool do not win the league title after a 30-year wait.
  • An unlikely situation is that the table right now is the final table but with Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Man City and Arsenal all playing one game less than everybody else that would surely be unfair.

Report: Liverpool to be named Premier League champions

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
It seems likely that Liverpool will be named Premier League champions without officially winning the title.

A report from the Daily Telegraph says that Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champs even if the 2019-20 season is canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League has called an emergency meeting of its 20 clubs this coming Thursday to decide what will happen to the rest of the season and per the report there is “little ­opposition to awarding Jurgen Klopp’s men their first English title for 30 years.”

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, as Man City in second place can only get a maximum of 30 points if they win their remaining 10 games.

Right now the plan is to resume games on April 4 but there is serious doubt that games could continue as the virus is set to hit its peak in the UK in May.

Even though West Ham’s vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the current season to be ‘null and void’ there are plenty of other options on the table.

The league could be extended until the end of June or canceled altogether but if the decision isn’t unanimous then a vote between PL clubs would need 14 out of 20 clubs to agree on a plan for it to come into place.  

What happens over relegation from the Premier League and promotion to it remains to be decided too but I think we can all agree that Liverpool deserve to be crowned champions.

