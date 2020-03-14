Zenit fans chant ‘we’re all going to die’ during game amid coronavirus outbreak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is still top-flight soccer being played in Russia, and some of Zenit St. Petersburg supporters were filmed chanting an alarming message on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Zenit’s 7-1 thumping of FC Ural at a jam-packed Grazprom Arena, fans of the Russian giants were collectively chanting “we’re all going to die.” The same supporters group also held up a banner that read: “We are all infected with football and will die for Zenit.”

Russia is one of the few European countries still staging big football games, amid the coronavirus crisis. Zenit St Petersburg beat FC Ural 7-1, this afternoon. Here their fans sing “We’re all going to die!” pic.twitter.com/vN2YbhioIm — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) March 14, 2020

There are a reported 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Russia, with five cases in St. Petersburg. A ban effective on Monday will limit public events to 1,000 people in St. Petersburg, making Saturday’s bout the last with an unrestricted attendance for the foreseeable future.

After 22 matchweeks, Zenit tops the Russian Premier League with 50 points, nine more than second best FC Krasnodar, who are expected to play with fans on Sunday against Sochi.

