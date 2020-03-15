Valencia’s Garay announces positive coronavirus test

Ezequiel Garay has announced that he has coronavirus and is in isolation, as La Liga club Valencia announced five confirmed cases after squad testing.
The Argentine, 33, tore his ACL last month and has missed Valencia’s last eight matches.
Marca says Garay is the first La Liga player to make such an announcement. He was tested along with his entire team, putting the squad in isolation as well.
Valencia urged fans to stay in their homes, proclaiming faith in the direction of Spanish medical authorities.
“It is clear that I started 2020 badly,” Garay began an Instagram post with a bit of sardonic humor before adding that he “feels very well” and will follow the isolation protocols given by doctors.
Garay joins a growing list of players to have been diagnosed with the virus, including Wolves loanee Patrick Cutrone, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
The defender has 32 caps for his national team, and has represented Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Benfica, and Real Madrid amongst others.
Garay arrived in Europe from Newell’s Old Boys in 2005, and has won trophies in four countries including wins for Real Madrid and Valencia in the Copa del Rey.
