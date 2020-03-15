More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda scores in Botafogo debut

By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Like other Brazilian teams, Botafogo players took the field on Sunday wearing white masks and expressed a message of solidarity through a banner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And 28 minutes into Botafogo’s Rio de Janeiro state championship match against Bangu, storied Japan international midfielder Keisuke Honda converted from the penalty spot, recording his first goal with the Brazilian side. The 33-year-old old, who arrived signed with the Brazilian top-flight side in late January from Vitesse, drew the foul inside the box.

In the 58th minute, however, Bangu responded with a goal of their own. Botafogo, who played behind closed doors, were unable to find another goal, earning a 1-1 draw against the visitors.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

A-League to continue behind closed doors, condensed season

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Football Federation Australia chairman James Johnson confirmed that the A-League season and W-League final will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of 11 A-League clubs are currently in a 14-day isolation, as six rounds of the 2019-20 regular season have yet to be played.

“This is an unprecedented time and extremely complex for the sport and society at large,” Johnson said in a press conference on Monday (Australia time).

Following a game in New Zealand, Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory, now back in Australian soil, are in self-isolation for the next 14 days. Neither team will be able to train during the mandatory quarantine period. The FFA confirmed that games involving both sides in Round 24 and 25 will be rescheduled for a later time.

“The decision to play the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season, and the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final behind closed doors was made in consultation with the clubs and in accordance with the latest Federal Government advice,” Johnson added.

“The health and safety of all members of the football community, including players, coaches, referees, volunteers, administrators and fans continues to be of paramount importance. We will continue to work with the Government and seek advice as the situation changes.”

Despite only having six rounds left (30 games) in the season, the FFA decided against suspending the league all together. Instead, the six remaining regular season rounds will be packed into a three or four week period.

“We have got 30 matches left, six competition rounds to go, it is our intent to compress the rest of that season,” FFA’s head of leagues Greg O’Rourke said. “We have spoken to the clubs. And we’re now speaking to the venues to see whether or not it’s possible for us to complete those six rounds in three to four weeks.

“We will also have all our games behind closed doors,” he added.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Gremio players protest, walk onto the field with face masks amid coronavirus crisis

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gremio players took the field on Sunday with face masks on as a sign of protest for having to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans were allowed into Gremio Arena for Gremio’s Gaucho state championship match against Sao Luiz, but Renato Portaluppi’s men did wear white face masks as they walked through the tunnel and onto the field.

“This protest by the players makes implicit our support for the championship to be halted – life must take precedence,” Gremio’s director of football, Paulo Luz, said about the situation.

With goals a first-half goal from Pualo Miranda and second-half goals from Thiago Neves and Diego Souza, the hosts edges Sao Luiz 3-2. Gremio players did not wear the white masks during the game.

“The whole world has stopped – shouldn’t Brazilian football stop as well? That’s our message and I hope they listen. We hope that good sense will prevail,” Gremio coach Portaluppi said following the game.

Gremio’s protest comes after various South American clubs are starting to complain about having to play, mostly behind closed doors. On Saturday, River Plate refused to play their Superliga cup bout against Atletico Tucuman, closing the doors to their stadium, leaving league officials and Atletico Tucuman outside without access.

On Thursday, South America’s soccer governing body, CONMEBOL, suspended 2020 Copa Libertadores games through March 21.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

MLS extends team training moratorium through Friday

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer continues to take precautions to ensure that its players are healthy whenever the league resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league-wide team training moratorium has been extended until Friday, March 20th, the league announced on Sunday. The announcement comes hours before the first mandate was set to expire at the end of the day on Sunday.

On Thursday, the league announced a 30-day suspension.

MLS’ statement, which can be read in full here:

Major League Soccer has extended the team training moratorium through, and including, Friday, March 20th. During this time, MLS players are expected to remain in each club’s respective market, and have been advised to exercise safe social distancing measures.
MLS is working with public health authorities, in collaboration with the MLS clubs, the MLS Players Association, and in consultation with the other North American professional sports leagues to finalize a protocol that would permit players to access training facilities for rehab or individual training under safe conditions during the team training moratorium.
MLS remains in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on this continually evolving situation and will provide further updates as they become available.

Swiss soccer president Blanc tests positive for coronavirus

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

BERN, Switzerland — The president of Switzerland’s soccer federation has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 70-year-old Dominique Blanc got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home.

“I feel pretty good right now and have only mild flu symptoms,” Blanc said in a statement released by the federation. He was tested after developing a sore throat and mild cough.

The headquarters of Swiss soccer in Bern has been closed and staff who had recent contact with Blanc have received medical advice, the federation said.

Blanc attended the annual meeting of European soccer body UEFA on March 3, and raised the issue of consequences for shutting down domestic soccer with leaders from 55 member countries.

“Due to the coronavirus we are in a situation that could shake, for a part of us, our professional football to its foundations,”

in Amsterdam.

The day before Blanc spoke, Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.

Switzerland’s soccer federation will take part in conference call talks with UEFA on Tuesday to discuss plans for how or if to restart the European soccer season which is now in almost total shutdown.