Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda scores in Botafogo debut

Like other Brazilian teams, Botafogo players took the field on Sunday wearing white masks and expressed a message of solidarity through a banner amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And 28 minutes into Botafogo’s Rio de Janeiro state championship match against Bangu, storied Japan international midfielder Keisuke Honda converted from the penalty spot, recording his first goal with the Brazilian side. The 33-year-old old, who arrived signed with the Brazilian top-flight side in late January from Vitesse, drew the foul inside the box.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO MEU JAPA!!!!
HONDA ABRE O PLACAR PARA O FOGÃO!!!
BOTAFOGO 1×0 Bangu
Apresentado por @redeorthopride pic.twitter.com/G6qgp3xMBF
— Botafogo F.R. (@Botafogo) March 15, 2020
In the 58th minute, however, Bangu responded with a goal of their own. Botafogo, who played behind closed doors, were unable to find another goal, earning a 1-1 draw against the visitors.
