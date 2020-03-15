FFF president rips Lyon leader: ‘The only enemy today is the virus’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The French Football Federation’s president isn’t holding back when it comes to the thoughts of Lyon president that the Ligue 1 season should be “null and void” due to the coronavirus.

Well, if he is holding back, then we’d love to hear his unobstructed takes on the matter.

Lyon boss Jean-Michel Aulas claimed earlier this week that the Ligue 1 season should be annulled and that European qualifiers would remain the same as 2018/19 while no teams would be relegated to Ligue 2.

It should, of course, be noted that Aulas is acting only out of self-preservation. Lyon qualified for the Champions League last season but is nine points back of the top four.

See-through stuff, and Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud called the comments “the selfishness of someone whose only compass is his participation in the Champions League.”

Marseille, you could probably guess, sits in a UCL place after failing to qualify last season.

French football president Noel Le Graet took it even further, blasting Aulas for his comments and taking aim at Eyraud for the response.

From the AFP, via France24.com:

“I don’t want any controversy. It’s the French Football Federation that will decide if it continues or not, the only enemy today is the virus,” he said. … “I find it quite ridiculous, stupid, clumsy and inappropriate to what’s happening,” he added, asking the two club presidents “to calm down and be dignified in their statements, which make no sense and don’t make them any bigger.”

He’s right, even if his past resume is far from unimpeachable. The Lyon president is acting foolishly, and Eyraud would’ve done better to hold his tongue.

