USMNT winger Boyd shows well in first Besiktas-Gala derby

USMNT winger Tyler Boyd was one of very few American players in action this weekend, as the Turkish Super Lig continued behind closed doors.

Boyd went 90 minutes in his first Istanbul derby between Besiktas and Galatasaray. He was an unused sub when Besiktas won the reverse fixture in October.

The sides drew 0-0 on Sunday at Vodafone Park.

Boyd had a strong match, winning 11 of 16 duels and converting two of this dribbles. He had 41 touches, six tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances.

Ex-Liverpool keeper made four saves for Besiktas.

The draw will leave both sides unhappy

Gala moves onto 50 points, matching the point won by drawing co-leaders Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir who both have 53.

Besitkas moves into fifth, a point ahead of Alanyaspor but five back of fourth-place Sivasspor. Turkey’s top two make the Champions League, while third and fourth go to the Europa League.