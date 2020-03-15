More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Jan Vertonghen
Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images

Vertonghen’s family robbed at knifepoint in London

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2020, 7:59 AM EDT
Masked burglars held Jan Vertonghen‘s family at knifepoint during a Tuesday robbery in London.

Fortunately no one was injured, according to police. A number of items were stolen from Vertonghen’s home in a terrifying evening for his wife and children.

Vertoghen was in Germany on UEFA Champions League duty, where Spurs were eliminated from the competition.

Spurs and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them, as the criminals left before authorities arrived at the scene.

“We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time,” a Spurs spokesperson told the BBC. “We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

There are few words to describe the heinousness of the act and harrowing nature for anyone let alone children.

The 32-year-old defender with 118 Belgian caps has appeared 311 for Spurs after making 220 for boyhood club Ajax from 2006-2012.

Valencia’s Garay announces positive coronavirus test

Ezequiel Garay
Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2020, 8:43 AM EDT
Ezequiel Garay has announced that he has coronavirus and is in isolation, as La Liga club Valencia announced five confirmed cases after squad testing.

The Argentine, 33, tore his ACL last month and has missed Valencia’s last eight matches.

Marca says Garay is the first La Liga player to make such an announcement. He was tested along with his entire team, putting the squad in isolation as well.

Valencia urged fans to stay in their homes, proclaiming faith in the direction of Spanish medical authorities.

“It is clear that I started 2020 badly,” Garay began an Instagram post with a bit of sardonic humor before adding that he “feels very well” and will follow the isolation protocols given by doctors.

Garay joins a growing list of players to have been diagnosed with the virus, including Wolves loanee Patrick Cutrone, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The defender has 32 caps for his national team, and has represented Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Benfica, and Real Madrid amongst others.

Garay arrived in Europe from Newell’s Old Boys in 2005, and has won trophies in four countries including wins for Real Madrid and Valencia in the Copa del Rey.

Liga MX roundup: Puebla, Tigres, León walk out winners

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 12:13 AM EDT
Liga MX action continued this weekend with a handful of entertaining games, which were played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. There was plenty of movement made, with León shooting to the top of the table following a convincing win against Pumas. Here’s a closer look into some of Saturday’s action.

Atlético San Luis 0-1 Puebla

Juan Reynoso’s Puebla continue on a path that is headed towards liguilla (playoffs), earning a crucial three points against San Luis on the back of goalkeeper’s Nicolas Vikonis’ penalty save. 

The win is Puebla’s third in their last four league games, placing them only a goal away from eighth-place Monarcas Morelia, who played on Friday with fans at Estadio Morelos. It’s still too early to assume that Puebla will clinch a liguilla spot, especially with six of their next seven opponents currently above the red line. But with a strong backline and semi-effective attack, they’re managing to squeeze out wins. That formula can, potentially, keep them on the path to the big party. 

Tigres 3-2 Juárez

After an unusual slow start under Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, all things point to Tigres being back in its natural habitat. With goals from Luis Quiñones, Andre Pierre-Gignac and Eduardo Vargas, Tigres edged a valiant Juárez 3-2 in an empty Estadio Universitario.

A bout with plenty of goals, Gignac’s sequence with the head official a handful of minutes into the second half stole the show. The Frenchman was shown a straight red card for a foul on a Juarez player. Shortly after, the official – with the assistance of VAR – decided to void the red card and showed Gignac a yellow. Less than two minutes later, Tigres’ all-time leading scorer gave his team the lead.

Chile international Eduardo Vargas added a third in 76th minute, giving Tigres a game-winning goal.

León 3-1 Pumas

For now, with 21 points after 10 games, León are leaders of Liga MX. La Fiera are bouncing back in strong fashion following a low-blow Concacaf Champions League exit in the hands of LAFC and league loss to Chivas with back-to-back wins.

Staple and key players Fernando Navarro, Angel Mena and Ismael Sosa all scored in a high-tempo win against Pumas, who after starting off the season as the league’s best, are winless in their last four.

Towards the final 10 minutes of the game, former Real Salt Lake winger Sebastian Saucedo was handed his first red card as a Pumas player – a perfect illustration of the type of night it was for Míchel’s men.

Zenit fans chant ‘we’re all going to die’ during game amid coronavirus outbreak

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT
There is still top-flight soccer being played in Russia, and some of Zenit St. Petersburg supporters were filmed chanting an alarming message on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Zenit’s 7-1 thumping of FC Ural at a jam-packed Grazprom Arena, fans of the Russian giants were collectively chanting “we’re all going to die.”  The same supporters group also held up a banner that read: “We are all infected with football and will die for Zenit.”

There are a reported 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Russia, with five cases in St. Petersburg. A ban effective on Monday will limit public events to 1,000 people in St. Petersburg, making Saturday’s bout the last with an unrestricted attendance for the foreseeable future.

After 22 matchweeks, Zenit tops the Russian Premier League with 50 points, nine more than second best FC Krasnodar, who are expected to play with fans on Sunday against Sochi.

National League manager hits back at league for continuing play amid coronavirus

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT
Eastleigh manager, Ben Strevens, was unafraid to call out the National League for moving forward with schedule matches amid the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

Streven’s side fell 4-0 to Notts County in front of a crowd of 4,942 at Meadow Lane. With the Premier League and the EFL suspended, the match between both non-league sides unwittingly became the top-flight bout in England.

The reason National League games went ahead and the EFL games didn’t go ahead and the Premier League games didn’t go ahead is because whoever sits on the board of the National League cared about money,” he said. “Simple as that.”

“For the well-being of the spectators and it’s not only players because they’re young, fit athletes,” he added. “It’s nothing to do with that. There’s no way whatsoever these games should have been played. If the EFL are not playing them and if the Premier League are not playing them, then the National League shouldn’t be playing them.

Contrastingly, National League chief executive Michael Tattersall, who responded to Strevens, made no indications that the National League will rethink how they’ll move forward following this weekend’s action: “It’s not really a time for having an argument, it’s a time for reflecting on what’s happening in our society,” he said.

“We’re going to put out our own statement thanking everybody for their efforts today and sending everybody who is suffering from the virus or self-isolating all our best wishes.”

