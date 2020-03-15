More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liga MX roundup: Puebla, Tigres, León walk out winners

By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 12:13 AM EDT
Liga MX action continued this weekend with a handful of entertaining games, which were played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. There was plenty of movement made, with León shooting to the top of the table following a convincing win against Pumas. Here’s a closer look into some of Saturday’s action.

Atlético San Luis 0-1 Puebla

Juan Reynoso’s Puebla continue on a path that is headed towards liguilla (playoffs), earning a crucial three points against San Luis on the back of goalkeeper’s Nicolas Vikonis’ penalty save. 

The win is Puebla’s third in their last four league games, placing them only a goal away from eighth-place Monarcas Morelia, who played on Friday with fans at Estadio Morelos. It’s still too early to assume that Puebla will clinch a liguilla spot, especially with six of their next seven opponents currently above the red line. But with a strong backline and semi-effective attack, they’re managing to squeeze out wins. That formula can, potentially, keep them on the path to the big party. 

Tigres 3-2 Juárez

After an unusual slow start under Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, all things point to Tigres being back in its natural habitat. With goals from Luis Quiñones, Andre Pierre-Gignac and Eduardo Vargas, Tigres edged a valiant Juárez 3-2 in an empty Estadio Universitario.

A bout with plenty of goals, Gignac’s sequence with the head official a handful of minutes into the second half stole the show. The Frenchman was shown a direct red card for a foul on Juarez player. Shortly after, the official – with the assistance of VAR – decided to void the red card and showed Gignac a yellow. Less than two minutes later, Tigres’ all-time leading scorer gave his team the lead.

Chile international Eduardo Vargas added a third in 76th minute, giving Tigres a game-winning goal.

León 3-1 Pumas

For now, with 21 points after 10 games, León are leaders of Liga MX. La Fiera are bouncing back in strong fashion following a low-blow Concacaf Champions League exit in the hands of LAFC and league loss to Chivas with back-to-back wins.

Staple and key players Fernando Navarro, Angel Mena and Ismael Sosa all scored in a high-tempo win against Pumas, who after starting off the season as the league’s best, are winless in their last four.

Towards the final 10 minutes of the game, former Real Salt Lake winger Sebastian Saucedo was handed his first red card as a Pumas player – a perfect illustration of the type of night it was for Míchel’s men.

Zenit fans chant ‘we’re all going to die’ during game amid coronavirus outbreak

By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT
There is still top-flight soccer being played in Russia, and some of Zenit St. Petersburg supporters were filmed chanting an alarming message on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Zenit’s 7-1 thumping of FC Ural at a jam-packed Grazprom Arena, fans of the Russian giants were collectively chanting “we’re all going to die.”  The same supporters group also held up a banner that read: “We are all infected with football and will die for Zenit.”

There are a reported 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Russia, with five cases in St. Petersburg. A ban effective on Monday will limit public events to 1,000 people in St. Petersburg, making Saturday’s bout the last with an unrestricted attendance for the foreseeable future.

After 22 matchweeks, Zenit tops the Russian Premier League with 50 points, nine more than second best FC Krasnodar, who are expected to play with fans on Sunday against Sochi.

National League manager hits back at league for continuing play amid coronavirus

By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT
Eastleigh manager, Ben Strevens, was unafraid to call out the National League for moving forward with schedule matches amid the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

Streven’s side fell 4-0 to Notts County in front of a crowd of 4,942 at Meadow Lane. With the Premier League and the EFL suspended, the match between both non-league sides unwittingly became the top-flight bout in England.

The reason National League games went ahead and the EFL games didn’t go ahead and the Premier League games didn’t go ahead is because whoever sits on the board of the National League cared about money,” he said. “Simple as that.”

“For the well-being of the spectators and it’s not only players because they’re young, fit athletes,” he added. “It’s nothing to do with that. There’s no way whatsoever these games should have been played. If the EFL are not playing them and if the Premier League are not playing them, then the National League shouldn’t be playing them.

Contrastingly, National League chief executive Michael Tattersall, who responded to Strevens, made no indications that the National League will rethink how they’ll move forward following this weekend’s action: “It’s not really a time for having an argument, it’s a time for reflecting on what’s happening in our society,” he said.

“We’re going to put out our own statement thanking everybody for their efforts today and sending everybody who is suffering from the virus or self-isolating all our best wishes.”

FOLLOW LIVE: Chivas v. Monterrey headlines Liga MX’s Saturday action

By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT
Liga MX’s action continues this weekend behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Chivas v. Rayados headlining Saturday’s quartet of fixtures.

[ FOLLOW: Liga MX scoreboard ]

Chivas, who sit fifth in the table and are four points removed from leaders Cruz Azul, enter the bout on a three-game winning streak. 20-year-old starlet striker J.J. Macias has recorded four goals in the last seven games, giving Chivas much-needed boost after a slow start to the season.

Rayados, on the other hand, sit dead last with zero wins to their name. The Concacaf champions, despite dealing with a severe championship hangover, are just days removed from punching a ticket to the Copa MX final.

Action, however, kicks off at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, as middle-table sides San Luis and Puebla clash. Saturday’s opener is followed by Juarez’s visit to El Volcan and Pumas’ visit to Leon.

Saturday’s Liga MX schedule

Atletico San Luis v. Puebla — 7:00 p.m. ET
Tigres UANL v. Juarez — 9:00 p.m. ET
Leon v. Pumas UNAM — 9:00 p.m. ET
Guadalajara v. Monterrey — 11:00 p.m. ET

Report: Manchester City’s UEFA ban appeal doubtful as CAS deals with coronavirus

By Joel SoriaMar 14, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year UEFA ban for violating Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP) may be in doubt as the Court of Arbitration for Sport deals with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club was expecting to have their hearing heard by the start of the summer but that may not come to fruition, as the court in Lausanne, Switzerland has postponed three hearing and has 16 cases booked until May 16 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City’s case has yet to be listed.

CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said this on the court making adjustments when contacted by Reuters:

“In-person hearings are still being conducted, where the participants agree to do so,” Reeb wrote in an email statement. “When participants are located in high-risk regions, we are offering the possibility of using video or phone links or postponing to a later date.”

Reeb added that parties involved in cases may request that legal decisions be made “solely on the basis of the written submissions, without a hearing being held”.

The club has denied any wrongdoing, with City CEO Ferran Soriano stating that the “best hope is that this will be finished before the beginning of the summer” following the submission of the appeal.

If the ban is upheld, City would not be able to compete in the 2020-21 Champions League, if they were to qualify. In addition, the defending champions would be banned from European competition in 2021-22.

“For the moment, there has been no significant impact on our operations but we will continue to be vigilant. Only three hearings have been postponed so far,” Reeb said.

