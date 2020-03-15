Liga MX suspended due to coronavirus

Liga MX has announced that it will be suspending play indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, following Sunday’s closed-door games.
The announcement comes a day after the league announced that it would play the remainder of its weekend games behind closed doors, which was also practiced by Liga MX Femenil (Mexico’s top-flight women’s league) and Ascenso MX (Mexico’s second-divison men’s league).
Liga MX is currently 10 matchweeks into the season, with six teams wrapping up the weekend’s activity on Sunday.
The statement released on Sunday said the following:
The executive presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, reports that it has decided to suspend all meetings of the LIGA BBVA MX, ASCENSO BBVA MX and the LIGA BBVA MX Femenil.
The measure will apply from the end of matchweek 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX, which concludes this day with the meeting between Clubs America and Cruz Azul.
The presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX will maintain close communication with the clubs, managers, players and members of our leagues to face any health contingency.
The measure announced today will continue until further notice and the resumption of activities will be determined in coordination with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
-
- Ezequiel Garay amongst five Valencia members to test positive for coronavirus.
- Eastleigh manager rips National League for playing during coronavirus crisis.
- Manchester City’s UEFA ban appeal doubtful as CAS deals with coronavirus
- Report: Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions if the season is canceled.
- What are the options for the 2019-20 Premier League season? One man with a good idea is Wayne Rooney.
- The Premier League has postponed play through at least April 3. Aston Villa’s chief executive called it “a very good decision” while Jurgen Klopp said we must “protect each other.”
- CONCACAF has suspended play for a month, while UEFA postponed all fixtures next week ahead of a meeting to discuss plans for both club and international European competitions.
- Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested posted for coronavirus and the players and staff at the club are self-isolating.
- MLS announced its 2020 season is suspended for at least 30 days.
- Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.
- Juventus confirm that their defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.