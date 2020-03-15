Liga MX suspended due to coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liga MX has announced that it will be suspending play indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, following Sunday’s closed-door games.

The announcement comes a day after the league announced that it would play the remainder of its weekend games behind closed doors, which was also practiced by Liga MX Femenil (Mexico’s top-flight women’s league) and Ascenso MX (Mexico’s second-divison men’s league).

Liga MX is currently 10 matchweeks into the season, with six teams wrapping up the weekend’s activity on Sunday.

The statement released on Sunday said the following:

The executive presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, reports that it has decided to suspend all meetings of the LIGA BBVA MX, ASCENSO BBVA MX and the LIGA BBVA MX Femenil. The measure will apply from the end of matchweek 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX, which concludes this day with the meeting between Clubs America and Cruz Azul. The presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX will maintain close communication with the clubs, managers, players and members of our leagues to face any health contingency. The measure announced today will continue until further notice and the resumption of activities will be determined in coordination with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Follow @SoriaJoelFutbol