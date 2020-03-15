FOLLOW LIVE: Liga MX tripleheader as league considers next steps

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A trio of closed-door matches in Liga MX kicks off at 2 p.m. ET when Toluca hosts Club Atlas, and it may be the last match day of the clausura for some time.

The visitors sit second-bottom and would close to within a point of 15th-place Toluca with a win at Nemesio Díez Stadium.

AS is reporting that Liga MX may suspend the season at the end of the Clasico Joven on Sunday, though there are also considerations of moving Matchday 11 up to midweek.

Liga MX ordered all matches behind closed doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later on, Necaxa can jump from 14th place into 10th with a win over hosts Santos Laguna.

The day finishes with an incredibly tasty match-up between Club America and Cruz Azul.

America can pass its visitors for second place with all three points, while Cruz Azul can leapfrog Club Leon for first place with a victory.

Sunday’s Liga MX schedule

Toluca v. Club Atlas — 2 p.m. ET

Santos Laguna v. Necaxa — 8 p.m. ET

Club America v. Cruz Azul — 10:15 p.m. ET