MLS extends team training moratorium through Friday

Major League Soccer continues to take precautions to ensure that its players are healthy whenever the league resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The league-wide team training moratorium has been extended until Friday, March 20th, the league announced on Sunday. The announcement comes hours before the first mandate was set to expire at the end of the day on Sunday.
On Thursday, the league announced a 30-day suspension.
MLS’ statement, which can be read in full here:
Major League Soccer has extended the team training moratorium through, and including, Friday, March 20th. During this time, MLS players are expected to remain in each club’s respective market, and have been advised to exercise safe social distancing measures.
MLS is working with public health authorities, in collaboration with the MLS clubs, the MLS Players Association, and in consultation with the other North American professional sports leagues to finalize a protocol that would permit players to access training facilities for rehab or individual training under safe conditions during the team training moratorium.
MLS remains in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on this continually evolving situation and will provide further updates as they become available.
BERN, Switzerland — The president of Switzerland’s soccer federation has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 70-year-old Dominique Blanc got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home.
“I feel pretty good right now and have only mild flu symptoms,” Blanc said in a statement released by the federation. He was tested after developing a sore throat and mild cough.
The headquarters of Swiss soccer in Bern has been closed and staff who had recent contact with Blanc have received medical advice, the federation said.
Blanc attended the annual meeting of European soccer body UEFA on March 3, and raised the issue of consequences for shutting down domestic soccer with leaders from 55 member countries.
"Due to the coronavirus we are in a situation that could shake, for a part of us, our professional football to its foundations,"
in Amsterdam.
The day before Blanc spoke, Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Switzerland’s soccer federation will take part in conference call talks with UEFA on Tuesday to discuss plans for how or if to restart the European soccer season which is now in almost total shutdown.
Liga MX has announced that it will be suspending play indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, following Sunday’s closed-door games.
The announcement comes a day after the league announced that it would play the remainder of its weekend games behind closed doors, which was also practiced by Liga MX Femenil (Mexico’s top-flight women’s league) and Ascenso MX (Mexico’s second-divison men’s league).
Liga MX is currently 10 matchweeks into the season, with six teams wrapping up the weekend’s activity on Sunday.
The statement released on Sunday said the following:
The executive presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, reports that it has decided to suspend all meetings of the LIGA BBVA MX, ASCENSO BBVA MX and the LIGA BBVA MX Femenil.
The measure will apply from the end of matchweek 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX, which concludes this day with the meeting between Clubs America and Cruz Azul.
The presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX will maintain close communication with the clubs, managers, players and members of our leagues to face any health contingency.
The measure announced today will continue until further notice and the resumption of activities will be determined in coordination with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
USMNT winger Tyler Boyd was one of very few American players in action this weekend, as the Turkish Super Lig continued behind closed doors.
Boyd went 90 minutes in his first Istanbul derby between Besiktas and Galatasaray. He was an unused sub when Besiktas won the reverse fixture in October.
The sides drew 0-0 on Sunday at Vodafone Park.
Boyd had a strong match, winning 11 of 16 duels and converting two of this dribbles. He had 41 touches, six tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances.
Ex-Liverpool keeper made four saves for Besiktas.
The draw will leave both sides unhappy
Gala moves onto 50 points, matching the point won by drawing co-leaders Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir who both have 53.
Besitkas moves into fifth, a point ahead of Alanyaspor but five back of fourth-place Sivasspor. Turkey’s top two make the Champions League, while third and fourth go to the Europa League.
A trio of closed-door matches in Liga MX kicks off at 2 p.m. ET when Toluca hosts Club Atlas, and it may be the last match day of the clausura for some time.
The visitors sit second-bottom and would close to within a point of 15th-place Toluca with a win at Nemesio Díez Stadium.
AS is reporting that Liga MX may suspend the season at the end of the Clasico Joven on Sunday, though there are also considerations of moving Matchday 11 up to midweek.
Liga MX ordered all matches behind closed doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Later on, Necaxa can jump from 14th place into 10th with a win over hosts Santos Laguna.
The day finishes with an incredibly tasty match-up between Club America and Cruz Azul.
America can pass its visitors for second place with all three points, while Cruz Azul can leapfrog Club Leon for first place with a victory.
Sunday’s Liga MX schedule
Toluca v. Club Atlas — 2 p.m. ET
Santos Laguna v. Necaxa — 8 p.m. ET
Club America v. Cruz Azul — 10:15 p.m. ET