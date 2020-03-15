The transfer rumor mill is proving rather impervious to coronavirus, even as COVID-19 grinds the world close to a halt.
A report claims that Barcelona is willing to meet Lautaro Martinez’s release clause, and a pair of Premier League sides are linked with big additions.
Marca claims that Manchester United is hoping to hijack Real Madrid’s long-held plans to buy Donny van de Beek from Ajax.
Van de Beek turns 23 next month. He has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018/19.
The report says Van de Beek has been waiting on Madrid, who couldn’t free up the money to sign him in the summer and asked him to wait a year.
United would want Van de Beek in a deeper role behind Bruno Fernandes, and his move to Old Trafford would be yet another arrow to the exit door for Paul Pogba.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is hoping that a drop in the pecking order for Geoffrey Kondogbia at Valencia will open the door to a North London move.
Marca again is the source, saying Kondogbia may be available due to the emergence of ex-Arsenal man Frances Coquelin at the Mestalla.
Kondogbia’s now been well above average at Monaco, Inter Milan, and Valencia, having been linked to a number of Premier League clubs over the years.
And Mourinho is still trying to find his Nemanja Matic or Marouane Fellaini at Spurs, though Eric Dier has clearly become a well-liked option in the midfield. Tanguy Ndombele theoretically has all the tools to do the job, but Mourinho is less-than-pleased with the Frenchman.
Kondogbia turns 27 next month and is unlikely to slip. Spurs sure could do worse if Valencia makes him available, though Ndombele remains an intriguing prospect who’s very much in-house and carries transfer record status.
USMNT winger Tyler Boyd was one of very few American players in action this weekend, as the Turkish Super Lig continued behind closed doors.
Boyd went 90 minutes in his first Istanbul derby between Besiktas and Galatasaray. He was an unused sub when Besiktas won the reverse fixture in October.
The sides drew 0-0 on Sunday at Vodafone Park.
Boyd had a strong match, winning 11 of 16 duels and converting two of this dribbles. He had 41 touches, six tackles, three interceptions, and two clearances.
Ex-Liverpool keeper made four saves for Besiktas.
The draw will leave both sides unhappy
Gala moves onto 50 points, matching the point won by drawing co-leaders Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir who both have 53.
Besitkas moves into fifth, a point ahead of Alanyaspor but five back of fourth-place Sivasspor. Turkey’s top two make the Champions League, while third and fourth go to the Europa League.
A trio of closed-door matches in Liga MX kicks off at 2 p.m. ET when Toluca hosts Club Atlas, and it may be the last match day of the clausura for some time.
The visitors sit second-bottom and would close to within a point of 15th-place Toluca with a win at Nemesio Díez Stadium.
AS is reporting that Liga MX may suspend the season at the end of the Clasico Joven on Sunday, though there are also considerations of moving Matchday 11 up to midweek.
Liga MX ordered all matches behind closed doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Later on, Necaxa can jump from 14th place into 10th with a win over hosts Santos Laguna.
The day finishes with an incredibly tasty match-up between Club America and Cruz Azul.
America can pass its visitors for second place with all three points, while Cruz Azul can leapfrog Club Leon for first place with a victory.
Sunday’s Liga MX schedule
Toluca v. Club Atlas — 2 p.m. ET
Santos Laguna v. Necaxa — 8 p.m. ET
Club America v. Cruz Azul — 10:15 p.m. ET
Lautaro Martinez’s incredible season is paying off big time for Inter Milan.’
The Serie A side reportedly resisted big money overtures from Barcelona this summer, pointing to his approximate $124 million release clause.
Now Barca is said to be prepared to meet that clause in order to land Martinez.
Football-Espana says that a cash-plus-player deal is the other option. Barca would be willing to send Arturo Vidal or Ivan Rakitic, while Antonio Conte would prefer Nelson Semedo or Arthur.
Signing the 22-year-old Argentine could help sate the concern of countryman Lionel Messi, who’s watched Barca fail to provide him adequate reinforcements as Real Madrid stockpiled young talent. Messi was reportedly disappointed that the Blaugranas failed to pony up for Neymar this summer.
Martinez has 16 goals and four assists in 31 matches this season, including a goal against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.
He’s Inter’s second-leading scorer behind Romelu Lukaku, and the Serie A side has nine points insulation on the UCL chasing pack with a match-in-hand.
Barca is going to have get rid of some players to pay big for Martinez, with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele challenging the club on different levels. And who knows who else may want to leave Barcelona given its messy season (maybe really messy is a better choice)?
The French Football Federation’s president isn’t holding back when it comes to the thoughts of Lyon president that the Ligue 1 season should be “null and void” due to the coronavirus.
Well, if he is holding back, then we’d love to hear his unobstructed takes on the matter.
Lyon boss Jean-Michel Aulas claimed earlier this week that the Ligue 1 season should be annulled and that European qualifiers would remain the same as 2018/19 while no teams would be relegated to Ligue 2.
It should, of course, be noted that Aulas is acting only out of self-preservation. Lyon qualified for the Champions League last season but is nine points back of the top four.
See-through stuff, and Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud called the comments “the selfishness of someone whose only compass is his participation in the Champions League.”
Marseille, you could probably guess, sits in a UCL place after failing to qualify last season.
French football president Noel Le Graet took it even further, blasting Aulas for his comments and taking aim at Eyraud for the response.
From the AFP, via France24.com:
“I don’t want any controversy. It’s the French Football Federation that will decide if it continues or not, the only enemy today is the virus,” he said.
…
“I find it quite ridiculous, stupid, clumsy and inappropriate to what’s happening,” he added, asking the two club presidents “to calm down and be dignified in their statements, which make no sense and don’t make them any bigger.”
He’s right, even if his past resume is far from unimpeachable. The Lyon president is acting foolishly, and Eyraud would’ve done better to hold his tongue.
More coronavirus connections to soccer: