More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wayne Rooney
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Rooney proposes wintry change to help seasons delayed by coronavirus

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Derby County captain Wayne Rooney says players will be happy to play it extra safe when it comes to the coronavirus’ effect on their seasons.

Rooney says there’s a solution for everything, and that the Premier League season could find resolution in the calendar thanks to the winter World Cup scheduled for 2022.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

While of course theoretical and requiring developments in the treatment and control of the virus, Rooney says European seasons could finish by September

“The next World Cup is in November and December 2022, so you could actually use this situation as an opportunity and say we’re going to finish the 2019-20 season later this year, then prepare for 2022 by having the next two seasons starting in winter.”

There’s a lot of common sense to Rooney’s proposal on the surface level, though obviously there are myriad contractual and legal avenues that may make it improbable.

The big question would be what to do after that 2022 World Cup, as waiting from January to August to start a new season would be a bit wild. Maybe each successive season would change by one month until it reached the traditional start date?

And, honestly, it’s intriguing to wonder if European football adopting a “warmer weather” schedule and international football hosting its events in the Fall would improve an already terrific thing.

Rooney was also critical of the delays in putting Football League matches on hold, saying players were watching other sports close down and unable to focus on their personal coronavirus concerns.

He claimed it “almost” felt like footballers were being treated “like guinea pigs.”

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

FFF president rips Lyon leader: ‘The only enemy today is the virus’

Ligue 1
JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The French Football Federation’s president isn’t holding back when it comes to the thoughts of Lyon president that the Ligue 1 season should be “null and void” due to the coronavirus.

Well, if he is holding back, then we’d love to hear his unobstructed takes on the matter.

Lyon boss Jean-Michel Aulas claimed earlier this week that the Ligue 1 season should be annulled and that European qualifiers would remain the same as 2018/19 while no teams would be relegated to Ligue 2.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

It should, of course, be noted that Aulas is acting only out of self-preservation. Lyon qualified for the Champions League last season but is nine points back of the top four.

See-through stuff, and Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud called the comments “the selfishness of someone whose only compass is his participation in the Champions League.”

Marseille, you could probably guess, sits in a UCL place after failing to qualify last season.

French football president Noel Le Graet took it even further, blasting Aulas for his comments and taking aim at Eyraud for the response.

From the AFP, via France24.com:

“I don’t want any controversy. It’s the French Football Federation that will decide if it continues or not, the only enemy today is the virus,” he said.

“I find it quite ridiculous, stupid, clumsy and inappropriate to what’s happening,” he added, asking the two club presidents “to calm down and be dignified in their statements, which make no sense and don’t make them any bigger.”

He’s right, even if his past resume is far from unimpeachable. The Lyon president is acting foolishly, and Eyraud would’ve done better to hold his tongue.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Valencia’s Garay announces positive coronavirus test

Ezequiel Garay
Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2020, 8:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ezequiel Garay has announced that he has coronavirus and is in isolation, as La Liga club Valencia announced five confirmed cases after squad testing.

The Argentine, 33, tore his ACL last month and has missed Valencia’s last eight matches.

Marca says Garay is the first La Liga player to make such an announcement. He was tested along with his entire team, putting the squad in isolation as well.

Valencia urged fans to stay in their homes, proclaiming faith in the direction of Spanish medical authorities.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“It is clear that I started 2020 badly,” Garay began an Instagram post with a bit of sardonic humor before adding that he “feels very well” and will follow the isolation protocols given by doctors.

Garay joins a growing list of players to have been diagnosed with the virus, including Wolves loanee Patrick Cutrone, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The defender has 32 caps for his national team, and has represented Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Benfica, and Real Madrid amongst others.

Garay arrived in Europe from Newell’s Old Boys in 2005, and has won trophies in four countries including wins for Real Madrid and Valencia in the Copa del Rey.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Vertonghen’s family robbed at knifepoint in London

Jan Vertonghen
Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2020, 7:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Masked burglars held Jan Vertonghen‘s family at knifepoint during a Tuesday robbery in London.

Fortunately no one was injured, according to police. A number of items were stolen from Vertonghen’s home in a terrifying evening for his wife and children.

Vertoghen was in Germany on UEFA Champions League duty, where Spurs were eliminated from the competition.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Spurs and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them, as the criminals left before authorities arrived at the scene.

“We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time,” a Spurs spokesperson told the BBC. “We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

There are few words to describe the heinousness of the act and harrowing nature for anyone let alone children.

The 32-year-old defender with 118 Belgian caps has appeared 311 for Spurs after making 220 for boyhood club Ajax from 2006-2012.

Liga MX roundup: Puebla, Tigres, León walk out winners

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 12:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liga MX action continued this weekend with a handful of entertaining games, which were played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. There was plenty of movement made, with León shooting to the top of the table following a convincing win against Pumas. Here’s a closer look into some of Saturday’s action.

Atlético San Luis 0-1 Puebla

Juan Reynoso’s Puebla continue on a path that is headed towards liguilla (playoffs), earning a crucial three points against San Luis on the back of goalkeeper’s Nicolas Vikonis’ penalty save. 

The win is Puebla’s third in their last four league games, placing them only a goal away from eighth-place Monarcas Morelia, who played on Friday with fans at Estadio Morelos. It’s still too early to assume that Puebla will clinch a liguilla spot, especially with six of their next seven opponents currently above the red line. But with a strong backline and semi-effective attack, they’re managing to squeeze out wins. That formula can, potentially, keep them on the path to the big party. 

Tigres 3-2 Juárez

After an unusual slow start under Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, all things point to Tigres being back in its natural habitat. With goals from Luis Quiñones, Andre Pierre-Gignac and Eduardo Vargas, Tigres edged a valiant Juárez 3-2 in an empty Estadio Universitario.

A bout with plenty of goals, Gignac’s sequence with the head official a handful of minutes into the second half stole the show. The Frenchman was shown a straight red card for a foul on a Juarez player. Shortly after, the official – with the assistance of VAR – decided to void the red card and showed Gignac a yellow. Less than two minutes later, Tigres’ all-time leading scorer gave his team the lead.

Chile international Eduardo Vargas added a third in 76th minute, giving Tigres a game-winning goal.

León 3-1 Pumas

For now, with 21 points after 10 games, León are leaders of Liga MX. La Fiera are bouncing back in strong fashion following a low-blow Concacaf Champions League exit in the hands of LAFC and league loss to Chivas with back-to-back wins.

Staple and key players Fernando Navarro, Angel Mena and Ismael Sosa all scored in a high-tempo win against Pumas, who after starting off the season as the league’s best, are winless in their last four.

Towards the final 10 minutes of the game, former Real Salt Lake winger Sebastian Saucedo was handed his first red card as a Pumas player – a perfect illustration of the type of night it was for Míchel’s men.