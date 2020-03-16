Bruno Fernandes has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and the Manchester United playmaker has been named the Player of the Month for February.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Following his $88 million January move from Sporting Lisbon to Man United, Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation with four assists and three goals in nine appearances in all competitions.
His pinpoint deliveries and creativity in the final third has made a huge difference, as expected, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have now gone 11 games without defeat in all competitions.
Bruno Fernandes was chased by Man United all summer long and they eventually signed him in January and if the Premier League season does continue following the coronavirus pandemic, the Portuguese playmaker will no doubt be the difference in United making the Champions League.
Take a look at the video above to see all of Bruno Fernandes’ touches from the big Manchester Derby win against Man City, as Fernandes will be a star in the Premier League for many years to come.
