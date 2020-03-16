More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chelsea’s Mason Mount breaks self-isolation

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been ‘reminded of his responsibilities’ amid the coronavirus outbreak after he broke self-isolation rules over the weekend.

Mason Mount, 21, was spotted playing five-a-side in central London with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice as the duo are close friends.

All Premier League games are currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday the entire first team squad, coaching staff and backroom staff were placed into self-isolation per the government guidelines in the UK.

Mount has been widely criticized for his actions.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Mini tournament for Champions League, Europa League?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
One option merging to try and finish the UEFA Champions League and Europa League tournaments is to host a mini-tournament held over a few days.

UEFA’s videoconference meeting takes place on Tuesday as European soccer’s governing body is expected to postpone EURO 2020 to 2021 as they remain eager to help European leagues finish their domestic seasons.

Invited to the meeting are UEFA’s 55 member associations, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a rep from FIFPro.

The general plan for this tournament is to play it over a few days in one or two cities, potentially Istanbul and Gdansk where the Champions League and Europa League finals are due to be held respectively, which would minimise travel and any disruption to leagues.

Other options include having one leg for the UCL quarterfinals and semifinals this season as European games would likely coincide with extended league seasons.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Seattle Sounders employee tests positive for coronavirus

Associated PressMar 16, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
The Seattle Sounders say a member of the team’s support staff is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

The team says the staff member worked the club’s match against Columbus on March 7, but did not become ill until four days later. The team said the individual did not have access to the general public and “only had access to the team in controlled areas during the game.”

The team said no players or coaches have reported having any symptoms related to the coronavirus.

“We remain in constant communication with a number of regional and national health authorities, and based on the information we collectively have at this time, there is not felt to be a risk to any fans that attended our March 7 match at CenturyLink Field,” Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. “The individual that tested positive for COVID-19 did not have access to the public on matchday, and fortunately we have no other confirmed cases within the club at this time. Alongside public health authorities, we are actively monitoring this situation, and should new details emerge, we will continue proactively communicating with our community.”

Liga MX roundup: Jesus Corona hands Cruz Azul untraditional win with last-second penalty save (video)

By Joel SoriaMar 16, 2020, 1:04 AM EDT
Liga MX’s last set of games for the foreseeable future took place on Sunday, with Atlas, Santos and Cruz Azul taking home three points. There’s no timeline on Mexico’s top-flight’s suspension due to the coronavirus, but its last impression was one worth witnessing. Here’s a closer look into some of Sunday’s closed-door action.

Club America 0-1 Cruz Azul

It’s nearly impossible to think of a time in which Cruz Azul didn’t get the short end of the stick against America, specifically with Jesus Corona in goal. There’s a reason why there’s a verb based around La Maquina’s miseries (most of which have come at inopportune times with Corona between the sticks): cruzazulear. For a second, it seemed like history was going to repeat itself on Sunday in front of an uninhabited Estadio Azteca.

Then, Corona delivered this:

In a night in which Guillermo Ochoa made case after case that he was the better goalkeeper between the two, 39-year-old Corona delivered one of his best acts against the rivals, blocking Emanuel Aguilera’s shot from the spot seconds before time expired.
The first half was all blue, as La Maquina heavily emphasized going forward, resulting in a handful of chances at goal that were denied by Ochoa. Santiago Gimenez, less than a minute into the game, saw his driving cross travel inches from America’s goal.
America, inspired by Ochoa’s heroics, recouped their shape in the second half, dominating possession and the tempo of the game. Even so, the league’s leading scorer, Jonathan Rodriguez, was able to find room inside the box and deliver a trademark strike past America’s No. 6, increasing his goal count to nine.
Cruz Azul were the superior team, and the scoreboard was finally showing it.
But in a way, Corona’s save gave Roberto Siboldi’s side – once again leaders of the league with 22 points – perhaps their biggest win of the season, and proved that things don’t always go bad for Cruz Azul.
Elsewhere in Liga MX
Toluca 2-3 Atlas
Santos Laguna 2-1 Necaxa

Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda scores in Botafogo debut

By Joel SoriaMar 15, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
Like other Brazilian teams, Botafogo players took the field on Sunday wearing white masks and expressed a message of solidarity through a banner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And 28 minutes into Botafogo’s Rio de Janeiro state championship match against Bangu, storied Japan international midfielder Keisuke Honda converted from the penalty spot, recording his first goal with the Brazilian side. The 33-year-old old, who arrived signed with the Brazilian top-flight side in late January from Vitesse, drew the foul inside the box.

In the 58th minute, however, Bangu responded with a goal of their own. Botafogo, who played behind closed doors, were unable to find another goal, earning a 1-1 draw against the visitors.

More coronavirus connections to soccer: