Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been ‘reminded of his responsibilities’ amid the coronavirus outbreak after he broke self-isolation rules over the weekend.

Mason Mount, 21, was spotted playing five-a-side in central London with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice as the duo are close friends.

All Premier League games are currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday the entire first team squad, coaching staff and backroom staff were placed into self-isolation per the government guidelines in the UK.

Mount has been widely criticized for his actions.

