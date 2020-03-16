Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been ‘reminded of his responsibilities’ amid the coronavirus outbreak after he broke self-isolation rules over the weekend.
Mason Mount, 21, was spotted playing five-a-side in central London with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice as the duo are close friends.
All Premier League games are currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday the entire first team squad, coaching staff and backroom staff were placed into self-isolation per the government guidelines in the UK.
Mount has been widely criticized for his actions.
