Germany warns soccer clubs at risk of collapse

Associated PressMar 16, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) German soccer is eyeing empty stadiums and a postponed European Championship to save clubs from financial collapse.

The CEO of the German league, Christian Seifert, said Monday a meeting of the 36 clubs from the top two divisions had agreed to an extended suspension through April 2, but “it doesn’t mean that we assume we can play from April 3.”

Separately, the German soccer federation said games in the top two women’s divisions and the women’s cup will be suspended through April 19.

Seifert warned that some men’s clubs face an existential threat from a prolonged break without games, risking “tens of thousands” of jobs at clubs, in the media and in hospitality.

“The only chance in the near future” is to stage games without fans, Seifert said.

He added that he expected a UEFA meeting on Tuesday to make it possible for national leagues to plan club games for May or June. That would almost certainly require UEFA to postpone or cancel the European Championship, which is set to start on June 12.

“I assume that the national leagues will have more flexibility from tomorrow,” Seifert said.

The Bundesliga previously tried to host a full slate of games in empty stadiums last week. It called off that plan on Friday, the last of the big five European leagues to do so, in the face of opposition from German politicians and virus cases at clubs.

Hundreds of fans assembled outside the stadium for the only German game played without fans, Wednesday’s match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne, even though the aim was to stop large gatherings of people.

Paderborn player Luca Kilian has tested positive for the coronavirus. Three players in the second division also have the virus.

“In our view, the suspension of play … is without any alternative at the current time because it’s about protecting people’s health and life,” Heike Ullrich, the German soccer federation’s director for associations, clubs and leagues, said in a statement announcing the suspension of the women’s competitions.

Bruno Fernandes named PL Player of the Month

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Bruno Fernandes has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and the Manchester United playmaker has been named the Player of the Month for February.

Following his $88 million January move from Sporting Lisbon to Man United, Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation with four assists and three goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

His pinpoint deliveries and creativity in the final third has made a huge difference, as expected, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have now gone 11 games without defeat in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes was chased by Man United all summer long and they eventually signed him in January and if the Premier League season does continue following the coronavirus pandemic, the Portuguese playmaker will no doubt be the difference in United making the Champions League.

Take a look at the video above to see all of Bruno Fernandes’ touches from the big Manchester Derby win against Man City, as Fernandes will be a star in the Premier League for many years to come.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount breaks self-isolation

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been ‘reminded of his responsibilities’ amid the coronavirus outbreak after he broke self-isolation rules over the weekend.

Mason Mount, 21, was spotted playing five-a-side in central London with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice as the duo are close friends.

All Premier League games are currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday the entire first team squad, coaching staff and backroom staff were placed into self-isolation per the government guidelines in the UK.

Mount has been widely criticized for his actions.

Mini tournament for Champions League, Europa League?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
One option merging to try and finish the UEFA Champions League and Europa League tournaments is to host a mini-tournament held over a few days.

UEFA’s videoconference meeting takes place on Tuesday as European soccer’s governing body is expected to postpone EURO 2020 to 2021 as they remain eager to help European leagues finish their domestic seasons.

Invited to the meeting are UEFA’s 55 member associations, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a rep from FIFPro.

The general plan for this tournament is to play it over a few days in one or two cities, potentially Istanbul and Gdansk where the Champions League and Europa League finals are due to be held respectively, which would minimise travel and any disruption to leagues.

Other options include having one leg for the UCL quarterfinals and semifinals this season as European games would likely coincide with extended league seasons.

Seattle Sounders employee tests positive for coronavirus

Associated PressMar 16, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
The Seattle Sounders say a member of the team’s support staff is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team says the staff member worked the club’s match against Columbus on March 7, but did not become ill until four days later. The team said the individual did not have access to the general public and “only had access to the team in controlled areas during the game.”

The team said no players or coaches have reported having any symptoms related to the coronavirus.

“We remain in constant communication with a number of regional and national health authorities, and based on the information we collectively have at this time, there is not felt to be a risk to any fans that attended our March 7 match at CenturyLink Field,” Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. “The individual that tested positive for COVID-19 did not have access to the public on matchday, and fortunately we have no other confirmed cases within the club at this time. Alongside public health authorities, we are actively monitoring this situation, and should new details emerge, we will continue proactively communicating with our community.”

