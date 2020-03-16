Liga MX roundup: Jesus Corona hands Cruz Azul untraditional win with last-second penalty save (video)

Liga MX’s last set of games for the foreseeable future took place on Sunday, with Atlas, Santos and Cruz Azul taking home three points. There’s no timeline on Mexico’s top-flight’s suspension due to the coronavirus, but its last impression was one worth witnessing. Here’s a closer look into some of Sunday’s closed-door action.
Club America 0-1 Cruz Azul
It’s nearly impossible to think of a time in which Cruz Azul didn’t get the short end of the stick against America, specifically with Jesus Corona in goal. There’s a reason why there’s a verb based around La Maquina’s miseries (most of which have come at inopportune times with Corona between the sticks): cruzazulear. For a second, it seemed like history was going to repeat itself on Sunday in front of an uninhabited Estadio Azteca.
Then, Corona delivered this:
¡Corona es el héroe!
¡Le detuvo el penal a Aguilera!
¡Cruz Azul ganó el Clásico Joven!#TULigaMX I #SomosAmérica I #UnaFormaDeVida pic.twitter.com/su6LXs759O
