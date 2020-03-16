Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One option merging to try and finish the UEFA Champions League and Europa League tournaments is to host a mini-tournament held over a few days.

UEFA’s videoconference meeting takes place on Tuesday as European soccer’s governing body is expected to postpone EURO 2020 to 2021 as they remain eager to help European leagues finish their domestic seasons.

Invited to the meeting are UEFA’s 55 member associations, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a rep from FIFPro.

The general plan for this tournament is to play it over a few days in one or two cities, potentially Istanbul and Gdansk where the Champions League and Europa League finals are due to be held respectively, which would minimise travel and any disruption to leagues.

Other options include having one leg for the UCL quarterfinals and semifinals this season as European games would likely coincide with extended league seasons.

