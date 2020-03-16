The National League, which comprises the fifth and sixth tiers of English soccer (three leagues in total), has joined the rest of the soccer world in suspended its league play after bucking the trend and playing fixtures in front of crowds of up to 5,000 last weekend.
Just as the Premier League announced last Friday, the National League says it will not play any fixtures until at least April 3. From the National League’s statement, which can be read in full here:
At its Board Meeting on Friday, The National League decided to use its best endeavors to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity.
However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.
In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.
In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a Board Meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least April 3, 2020.