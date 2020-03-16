More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo credit: PSV Eindhoven

PSV extends 19-year-old USMNT prospect Ledezma’s contract

By Andy EdwardsMar 16, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
U.S. men’s national team prospect Richie Ledezma saw his stay with PSV Eindhoven extended by an additional two years when the Eredivisie club exercised an option in the 19-year-old midfielder’s contract on Monday.

Ledezma, who came through the Real Salt Lake academy before signing with PSV in December of 2018, has been a standout performer for the club’s second team, PSV Jong, this season and some believe he is closing in on graduating to the first team in the months ahead.

While he is eligible for both the United States and Mexico, Ledezma was set to join the U.S. Under-23s for Olympic qualifying later this month before the competition was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Representing the U.S. at an official competition, such as the Olympics, would remove Ledezma’s option for a one-time allegiance switch at a later date.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Standing in his living room with family photos in the background, the fitness trainer for Spanish soccer club Leganes started the day’s online session.

Using an elastic band, a couple of large water bottles as weight and a chair, Pol Lorente began demonstrating the exercises players had to do back home while in a lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

Monday’s live session was transmitted online through the Twitch app, and the club opened the feed to anyone who wanted to participate.

“The idea was to work a bit with the players, and since the state of emergency was declared, the club thought it would be good to open the session for everyone else who wanted to follow it,” said Lorente, using a Leganes training uniform and wearing glasses that perfectly fit the “harrypottercdleganes” username in which the online session was streamed.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos posted a video of himself training at his home gym with his three kids playing by his side, while Barcelona showed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen jumping ropes and doing other exercises in the backyard.

Spain entered a lockdown on Saturday, with the government limiting people’s movements across the nation to try to contain the rapid spread of the virus that has infected more than 169,000 people and caused 6,500 deaths worldwide.

The outbreak prompted the suspension of sporting events around the world, and forced athletes to find ways to stay fit. Quarantined countries like Spain were the most affected ones, and teams have taken steps to keep players active while stranded at home.

Barcelona, leading the Spanish league and still in the Champions League, said it prepared individualized training guidelines for its players and was monitoring them remotely.

“The coaches will be in constant contact with the players to supervise and monitor sessions,” the club said. “At the moment, these training programs are scheduled for the next seven days and will be renewed until a return to group training.”

Barcelona said players will have to continue to “follow the nutritional guidelines they have already maintained throughout the season,” and each player “has been following an individual plan.”

“It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities,” Lionel Messi said in a message posted on his Instagram account. “That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home.

“Let’s hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker the better.”

The Spanish soccer federation had said before the lockdown that teams should stop any group activities. Some players and team members of first-division teams have been among those infected by the virus, including Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay.

The entire Real Madrid squad entered self-isolation last week after a player from the club’s basketball team, which shared training facilities with the soccer squad, tested positive.

Leganes, a small team based in southern Madrid, suspended its training sessions last week after the club’s general director tested positive.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

In England, Premier League team Chelsea was among those in quarantine after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive last week. The club posted a video of its striker, Tammy Abraham, exercising on a stationary bicycle, apparently at home.

Not every Chelsea player got the memo, though. Mason Mount was pictured on Sunday in north London playing soccer with friends, including Declan Rice, a midfielder for West Ham — a Premier League team that isn’t in lockdown. Chelsea reprimanded Mount and also took the opportunity to remind the rest of the squad about its responsibilities.

Other clubs in England were training according to their normal schedule, while waiting for more announcements from the league and the British government. Manchester United put some restrictions at its training ground, though, particularly around first-team areas.

Photo by Leila Coker/ MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 16, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT
The National League, which comprises the fifth and sixth tiers of English soccer (three leagues in total), has joined the rest of the soccer world in suspended its league play after bucking the trend and playing fixtures in front of crowds of up to 5,000 last weekend.

Six games were played in the fifth-tier National League Premier, along with 17 more across the sixth-tier National League South and National League North, on Saturday.

Just as the Premier League announced last Friday, the National League says it will not play any fixtures until at least April 3. From the National League’s statement, which can be read in full here:

At its Board Meeting on Friday, The National League decided to use its best endeavors to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity.

However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.

In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a Board Meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least April 3, 2020.

Report: Ighalo to take $7.3 million pay cut to stay at Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo is willing to take a pay cut of $7.3 million per season to sign for Man United on a permanent basis.

Ighalo, 30, joined Man United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day in the January transfer window and has been a big hit already, scoring four goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

A report from the Sun states that Ighalo is keen to remain at Man United beyond this season and is willing to sign a contract which would see him earn half the amount he currently does in the Chinese Super League.

Ighalo’s current contract in China runs out on Jan. 1, 2021 but given his impressive displays with four goals in four starts, his performances have stood out and given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plenty of food for thought.

With Marcus Rashford nearing a return to fitness, Ighalo’s minutes may dwindle if he did stick around at United next season and beyond but he seems very happy to play a bit-part role and he’s done it exceptionally well. His incredible goal in the 5-0 Europa League win against LASK last Thursday showcased his ability and his hold up play gives United a completely different option to Anthony Martial and Rashford.

After the transfer was ridiculed by many in January, Odion Ighalo has certainly proved Solskjaer correct to take a chance on him as the former Watford star has slotted into life back in England seamlessly.

Aside from his play on the pitch, Ighalo’s impact off the pitch has been sensational with his teammates sharing their delight in his recent success and fans turning the Nigerian striker into a cult figure at Old Trafford.

Ighalo has spoken about his childhood growing up in Lagos, Nigeria and saving up his lunch money each week to pay to watch Man United games on TV each weekend. Now he’s starring on the screens he used to pay to watch.

VIDEO: Monthly top 25 goals in 2019-20 Premier League season

Premier League power rankings
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Are you ready to watch some banging Premier League goals? Of course you are.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning there are no Premier League games scheduled until at least April 4, we will be a little short of hearing the ball hit the back of the net and a roar from a packed crowd in the weeks ahead.

Don’t fret. Help is on the way.

Below are videos of the top 25 goals from each month of the PL season so far, compiled by are wonderful team of video editors behind-the-scenes at NBC Sports.

August

September

October

November

January

February

