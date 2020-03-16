More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League power rankings
Getty Images

VIDEO: Monthly top 25 goals in 2019-20 Premier League season

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Are you ready to watch some banging Premier League goals? Of course you are.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning there are no Premier League games scheduled until at least April 4, we will be a little short of hearing the ball hit the back of the net and a roar from a packed crowd in the weeks ahead.

Don’t fret. Help is on the way.

Below are videos of the top 25 goals from each month of the PL season so far, compiled by are wonderful team of video editors behind-the-scenes at NBC Sports.

August

September

October

November

January

February

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Report: Ighalo to take $7.3 million pay cut to stay at Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Odion Ighalo is willing to take a pay cut of $7.3 million per season to sign for Man United on a permanent basis.

Ighalo, 30, joined Man United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day in the January transfer window and has been a big hit already, scoring four goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

A report from the Sun states that Ighalo is keen to remain at Man United beyond this season and is willing to sign a contract which would see him earn half the amount he currently does in the Chinese Super League.

Ighalo’s current contract in China runs out on Jan. 1, 2021 but given his impressive displays with four goals in four starts, his performances have stood out and given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plenty of food for thought.

With Marcus Rashford nearing a return to fitness, Ighalo’s minutes may dwindle if he did stick around at United next season and beyond but he seems very happy to play a bit-part role and he’s done it exceptionally well. His incredible goal in the 5-0 Europa League win against LASK last Thursday showcased his ability and his hold up play gives United a completely different option to Anthony Martial and Rashford.

After the transfer was ridiculed by many in January, Odion Ighalo has certainly proved Solskjaer correct to take a chance on him as the former Watford star has slotted into life back in England seamlessly.

Aside from his play on the pitch, Ighalo’s impact off the pitch has been sensational with his teammates sharing their delight in his recent success and fans turning the Nigerian striker into a cult figure at Old Trafford.

Ighalo has spoken about his childhood growing up in Lagos, Nigeria and saving up his lunch money each week to pay to watch Man United games on TV each weekend. Now he’s starring on the screens he used to pay to watch.

Germany warns soccer clubs at risk of collapse

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) German soccer is eyeing empty stadiums and a postponed European Championship to save clubs from financial collapse.

The CEO of the German league, Christian Seifert, said Monday a meeting of the 36 clubs from the top two divisions had agreed to an extended suspension through April 2, but “it doesn’t mean that we assume we can play from April 3.”

Separately, the German soccer federation said games in the top two women’s divisions and the women’s cup will be suspended through April 19.

Seifert warned that some men’s clubs face an existential threat from a prolonged break without games, risking “tens of thousands” of jobs at clubs, in the media and in hospitality.

“The only chance in the near future” is to stage games without fans, Seifert said.

He added that he expected a UEFA meeting on Tuesday to make it possible for national leagues to plan club games for May or June. That would almost certainly require UEFA to postpone or cancel the European Championship, which is set to start on June 12.

“I assume that the national leagues will have more flexibility from tomorrow,” Seifert said.

The Bundesliga previously tried to host a full slate of games in empty stadiums last week. It called off that plan on Friday, the last of the big five European leagues to do so, in the face of opposition from German politicians and virus cases at clubs.

Hundreds of fans assembled outside the stadium for the only German game played without fans, Wednesday’s match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne, even though the aim was to stop large gatherings of people.

Paderborn player Luca Kilian has tested positive for the coronavirus. Three players in the second division also have the virus.

“In our view, the suspension of play … is without any alternative at the current time because it’s about protecting people’s health and life,” Heike Ullrich, the German soccer federation’s director for associations, clubs and leagues, said in a statement announcing the suspension of the women’s competitions.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

 

Bruno Fernandes named PL Player of the Month

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bruno Fernandes has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and the Manchester United playmaker has been named the Player of the Month for February.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Following his $88 million January move from Sporting Lisbon to Man United, Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation with four assists and three goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

His pinpoint deliveries and creativity in the final third has made a huge difference, as expected, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have now gone 11 games without defeat in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes was chased by Man United all summer long and they eventually signed him in January and if the Premier League season does continue following the coronavirus pandemic, the Portuguese playmaker will no doubt be the difference in United making the Champions League.

Take a look at the video above to see all of Bruno Fernandes’ touches from the big Manchester Derby win against Man City, as Fernandes will be a star in the Premier League for many years to come.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Chelsea’s Mason Mount breaks self-isolation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been ‘reminded of his responsibilities’ amid the coronavirus outbreak after he broke self-isolation rules over the weekend.

Mason Mount, 21, was spotted playing five-a-side in central London with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice as the duo are close friends.

All Premier League games are currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday the entire first team squad, coaching staff and backroom staff were placed into self-isolation per the government guidelines in the UK.

Mount has been widely criticized for his actions.

More coronavirus connections to soccer: