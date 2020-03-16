Are you ready to watch some banging Premier League goals? Of course you are.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
With the coronavirus pandemic meaning there are no Premier League games scheduled until at least April 4, we will be a little short of hearing the ball hit the back of the net and a roar from a packed crowd in the weeks ahead.
Don’t fret. Help is on the way.
Below are videos of the top 25 goals from each month of the PL season so far, compiled by are wonderful team of video editors behind-the-scenes at NBC Sports.
August
September
October
November
January
February
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
- Mason Mount breaks self-isolation and ‘reminded of responsibilities’ by Chelsea.
- The Premier League has postponed play through at least April 3. Aston Villa’s chief executive called it “a very good decision” while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said we must “protect each other.”
- CONCACAF has suspended play for a month, while UEFA postponed all fixtures next week ahead of a meeting to discuss plans for both club and international European competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.
- Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested posted for coronavirus and the players and staff at the club are self-isolating.
- MLS announced its 2020 season is suspended for at least 30 days.
- Three Leicester City players are in self-isolation after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.
- Real Madrid players in isolation and La Liga games suspended for the next two weeks after Real basketball player tests positive for coronavirus.
- Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.
- Juventus confirm that their defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos and Forest have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative.