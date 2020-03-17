2020 Copa America postponed

It has been announced that the 2020 Copa America tournament has been postponed as soccer’s governing body in South America have followed UEFA’s lead.
Moments after EURO 2020 was postponed and moved to the summer of 2021, the Copa America tournament will follow suit. The tournament was due to be held in Argentina and Colombia from June 12 to July 12 this summer but the plan is now to play the tournament in the summer of 2021 from June 11 to July 11.
With so many of South America’s top players currently playing in Europe, which is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, this decision had to come before players tried to return home to Brazil, Argentina and beyond.
CONCACAF has suspended play for a month, while UEFA postponed all fixtures next week ahead of a meeting to discuss plans for both club and international European competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.
In light of Tom Brady heading to either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and LA Rams after ending his legendary 20-year with the New England Patriots, which soccer legends have ended their careers at similarly random teams?
Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who became their all-time leading goalscorer when at the club, moved on to Burnley, Celtic, Nottingham Forest and West Ham in the final years of his career and it just didn’t seem, right (pardon the pun). Wright playing in claret and blue was strange, even though he had played for Crystal Palace before moving to Arsenal, when you think of Wright you think of him scoring at the Clock End at Highbury and wildly celebrating as only he could. You don’t think of him scoring at Turf Moor for Burnley in the third-tier. Ever.
Pep Guardiola is a legend as a player and manager at Barcelona (probably more so the latter) as the holding midfielder was a key cog in the Barca team which won their first-ever European Cup in 1992 at Wembley. After 13 years at Barcelona he then played for Brescia (twice) and Roma in Italy before beginning an extremely nomadic final few years. After stops at Al-Ahli in Qatar and finally Dorados Sinola followed a spell at Sampdoria, with Guardiola playing 10 times and scoring one goal for the Mexican club. The reason he played for Dorados and finished his career there was due to being at management school in Axocopan, Atlixco, Puebla. That’s right, a spell living, playing and learning in the city known to be home of the notorious Sinaloa cartel fronted by ‘El Chapo’ helped turn Guardiola into one of the best coaches the game has ever seen.
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker’s incredible goalscoring career saw him play for many clubs as he started at hometown team Leicester City then move on to Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham before ending his career at Nagoya Grampus Eight of the J-League. Because of course. England’s all-time leading goalscorer up until 2015 when Wayne Rooney overtook him, Lineker spent the last two years of his career in Japan. The man who was the leading goalscorer at the 1986 World Cup has since become a very successful broadcaster with various outlets. Many people forget about him ending his playing days in Japan, though, and when you think of Lineker you think about him scoring goals for England and English clubs.
Xavi
One of the greatest midfielders of all-time who made one of the best, if not the best, teams of all-time tick, Xavi Hernandez will always be a Barcelona legend after making 767 appearances for them in all competitions. After a stunning 24-year career at the Nou Camp which saw him come through the academy ranks to captain the side as he won eight league titles, three Spanish cups, four Champions League titles and two Club World Cups (to go alongside his two European Championships and a World Cup for Spain) Xavi left Barca to play for Al Sadd in Qatar. He is now Al Sadd’s manager but his decision to see out his playing days with three years in the Qatari Stars League was seen as extremely bizarre, at the time.
Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney is currently playing for Derby County in England’s second-tier and that isn’t how we expected him to come to the end of his career. Rooney, 34, has been mildly successful in spells back at Everton and then at D.C. United after leaving Man United in the summer of 2017 but playing in the Championship for Derby is a strange ending for the all-time leading goalscorer of both England and Man United. His move to Derby seems him taking on coaching responsibilities with the youth teams too, so there’s a pathway into management, just like Xavi.
Players from multiple Premier League clubs have been told to stay at home and train, a day after most returned to training as normal at their training grounds.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures on Monday as the UK changed its strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson said that “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel,” and added that people “should avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and other such social venues.”
Man United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Southampton are among the PL clubs who have sent their players home with a special workout plan as the players are in constant contact with medical and fitness staff.
“Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad have now been advised to follow individual fitness and conditioning programmes from home. Club medical and sports science staff will remain in regular contact with players and ensure they have the necessary equipment to maintain their fitness,” Southampton said in a statement.
CONCACAF has suspended play for a month, while UEFA postponed all fixtures next week ahead of a meeting to discuss plans for both club and international European competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.
UEFA held a videoconference on Tuesday, to which they invited their 55 member associations, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a rep from FIFPro.
With Europe now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, EURO 2020 was due to be held across 12 venues in 12 different countries in a special anniversary edition of the tournament.
“The health of fans, staff and players has to be the number one priority. There was a real spirit of co-operation with everyone realizing they had to sacrifice something. Moving EURO 2020 comes at a huge cost to UEFA but we will do our best to make sure our funding to grassroots projects across our 55 members associations is not affected. Purpose over profit has been our guiding principle,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.
A further statement from UEFA gave some more details on how things will now be rearranged.
“The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed. All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice. The UEFA EURO 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation. A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions made today.”
After making the decision on EURO 2020, they are also expected to condense both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League and announce the plans for that on Tuesday.
CONCACAF has suspended play for a month, while UEFA postponed all fixtures next week ahead of a meeting to discuss plans for both club and international European competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.
While the vast majority of the world’s soccer leagues have temporarily suspended play due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are still a handful of leagues — believe it or not — that are still planning to play games over the coming days and weeks.
If you’re in desperate need of your live-soccer fix — and who isn’t after just a few days without it? — the following nations are scheduled to press on with league fixtures (at the time of writing this post):
Argentina — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions)
Australia — games will be played without fans in attendance (league competitions)
Belarus — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
Guatemala — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
Honduras — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
Nigeria — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
Russia — crowds have been limited to no more than 5,000 fans (league and cup competitions)
Singapore — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
Sweden — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions)
Turkey — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions)
Ukraine — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions)
If you’re aware of other leagues planning to play this week or weekend, let us (and others) know in the comments section below.