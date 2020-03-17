Lampard gives positive update on Hudson-Odoi coronavirus

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has issued a positive update in the case of Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The young Blues attacker, 19, was said to have mild symptoms upon the announcement of his positive test on Thursday.
Lampard said Tuesday that Hudson-Odoi has improved plenty, though he was quick to point out that the youngster’s quick turnaround is not representative of the virus’ effects on anyone else.
“I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear,’ said the head coach. “I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of other.”
Lampard also admitted to missing football, but said the sport isn’t important at all as the world takes on the coronavirus as a challenging foe.
He also reiterated best practices because, let’s face it: There’s a certain type of person who will listen when it comes from a celebrity rather than a doctor or their loved ones.
“I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can’t get out. Let’s make sure we all take care of each other. Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely.”
