EURO 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021.
The Norwegian FA first confirmed the news on their social media accounts as the tournament will now be played from 11 June to 11 July 2021.
UEFA held a videoconference on Tuesday, to which they invited their 55 member associations, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a rep from FIFPro.
With Europe now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, EURO 2020 was due to be held across 12 venues in 12 different countries in a special anniversary edition of the tournament.
“The health of fans, staff and players has to be the number one priority. There was a real spirit of co-operation with everyone realizing they had to sacrifice something. Moving EURO 2020 comes at a huge cost to UEFA but we will do our best to make sure our funding to grassroots projects across our 55 members associations is not affected. Purpose over profit has been our guiding principle,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.
A further statement from UEFA gave some more details on how things will now be rearranged.
“The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed. All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice. The UEFA EURO 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation. A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions made today.”
After making the decision on EURO 2020, they are also expected to condense both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League and announce the plans for that on Tuesday.
