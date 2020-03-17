Matuidi becomes second Juve player to test positive for coronavirus

Add Blaise Matuidi to the growing list of footballers who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Juventus announced the news on Tuesday, six days after teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Matuidi entered isolation on the same day, March 11.
According to Juve, Matuidi “has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regimen. He is well and is asymptomatic.”
Juve has a one-point lead on Lazio in a bid to win its ninth-straight and 36th-total scudetto.
Matuidi has played in 31 matches with a goal and two assists this season, his third with Juve. He won the World Cup with France and has 84 caps.
