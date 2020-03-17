More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Matuidi coronavirus
Matuidi becomes second Juve player to test positive for coronavirus

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
Add Blaise Matuidi to the growing list of footballers who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Juventus announced the news on Tuesday, six days after teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Matuidi entered isolation on the same day, March 11.

According to Juve, Matuidi “has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regimen. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Juve has a one-point lead on Lazio in a bid to win its ninth-straight and 36th-total scudetto.

Matuidi has played in 31 matches with a goal and two assists this season, his third with Juve. He won the World Cup with France and has 84 caps.

Japan soccer chief gets coronavirus after Europe, US trip

Associated PressMar 17, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
TOKYO (AP) The head of Japan soccer, who is also the vice-chairman of the Japan Olympic Committee, has tested positive for the coronavirus and apologized for possibly infecting others.

“I have slight fever and pneumonia … but otherwise I’m doing fine,” Kozo Tashima said in a statement released by the Japan Football Association on Tuesday.

Tashima visited Europe and the U.S. on football business from Feb. 28-March 8. He got himself tested after learning on Saturday that Serbian soccer association president Slavisa Kokeza, whom he said he was seated near at the UEFA general meeting in Amsterdam, was infected with COVID-19. Swiss soccer president Dominique Blanc, who also tested positive on Saturday, was also there.

Tashima apologized to Japan Football Association officials, staff, and journalists whom he has had contact with at conferences and meetings for the past week without knowing he was infected.

“By facing squarely with the disease, I hope to contribute to eliminating prejudice against the new coronavirus,” he said. “I will cooperate in various research for the disease, and I will be back.”

The 62-year-old Tashima first visited Belfast, Ireland, to attend an annual meeting of the International Football Association Board. He had a presentation at the UEFA meeting in Amsterdam on March 2, went to the U.S. for women’s soccer events, and arrived back in Tokyo on March 8. He went to his office several times last week to prepare for a board meeting.

“In Amsterdam and elsewhere in Europe in early March, there was not as much nervousness over the coronavirus as now, and everyone was hugging, shaking hands and exchanging kisses,” he said in the statement.

He said he disclosed his infection because he had to inform people he had contact with, and that he didn’t want to cause trouble to his neighbors. Such revelation is unusual in a country where prejudice against infectious diseases are strong, and patients and their families most often remain anonymous to avoid harassment.

“At a time when many people around the world contracted the virus and are fighting the disease, I have decided to firmly face this,” Tashima said.

For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of those who are infected recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

FIFA release statement on coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
FIFA have released a detailed statement on its plan to cope with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the planet.

World soccer’s governing body have pledged $10 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and president Gianni Infantino is currently in discussions with leaders from all of FIFA’s confederations about the future dates for continental competitions.

FIFA said it ‘accepts’ the decisions by UEFA and CONMEBOL to move their flagship tournaments, EURO 2020 and Copa America 2020, to the summer of 2021 due to coronavirus. With the new expanded Club World Cup set to take place during the summer of 2021 there is obviously a lot for FIFA to figure out but Infantino is eager to make the right decisions in these troubling times.

“Finding appropriate and fair solutions at global level is imperative. This requires unity, solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility and we need to think of all those around the world potentially impacted by our decisions,” Infantinio said. “With this in mind, FIFA has constantly been discussing with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders from around the world, also bearing in mind that firstly health and secondly sporting solidarity are paramount considerations for the world of football.”

Infantino then revealed the following next steps that FIFA will take amid the coronavirus pandemic:

  • to accept the postponements of the CONMEBOL 2020 Copa América and the UEFA EURO 2020 to the June/July of 2021;
  • to decide at a later stage – when there is more clarity on the situation – when to reschedule the new FIFA Club World Cup, later in 2021, in 2022 or in 2023;
  • to discuss with the Chinese FA and the Chinese Government the postponement of the new FIFA Club World Cup from 2021 in order to minimise any negative impact; and
  • to discuss the impact of these changes on the calendar with the confederations, Member Associations and other stakeholders and work on the current International Match Calendar with the objective of finding appropriate solutions for everyone to be proposed as soon as the circumstances allow, hopefully before the end of April.

Possible dates for Premier League season to end revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Possible dates to end the domestic league seasons in Europe, including the Premier League, have been revealed following UEFA’s videoconference meeting on Thursday, as they discussed their options to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

UEFA postponed EURO 2020 and agreed to rearrange it for the summer of 2021. The main reason they’ve moved their flagship tournament so that domestic leagues can finish their season and finishing league campaigns is UEFA’s priority.

The plan is for all European domestic leagues to be finished by June 30, as European club association have agreed to try and play all of their domestic games (league and cup) and European club competitions (Champions League and Europa League) by that date, which effectively extends the season by one month.

Following UEFA’s meeting, the Football Association of Ireland initially revealed two possible dates, June 21 to June 28, as to when UEFA want the 2019-20 domestic club seasons to be finished by.

UEFA then released a statement saying the following:

“The resolution features a commitment to complete all domestic and European club competitions by the end of the current sporting season, i.e. 30 June 2020 at the latest, should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough. There could be adaptations of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds in case of late completion of the 2019/20 sporting season, i.e. after 30 June 2020. A working group composed of representatives from UEFA, leagues and clubs will be immediately established to examine relevant calendar matters and devise solutions allowing for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season in a coherent manner.”

UEFA also confirmed that this new date could also “result in the scheduling of domestic league matches in mid-week and scheduling of UEFA club competitions matches on weekends” and that the Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds for 2020-21 will be impacted should the season finish after June 30.

If we take the June 30 date, that would mean extending the current Premier League season six weeks longer than it is currently scheduled to end on May 17.

Given the Premier League isn’t due to start until April 4 at the earliest, if that is the case it would give the PL 13 weeks to play the final nine matchweeks of the season. So there is obviously time built in for leagues around Europe to be delayed until late April and these dates mean the Premier League season could be finished.

Again, this date could change and we will know a lot more about the Premier League’s plan after they hold an emergency club meeting on Thursday. There is no decision expected from PL clubs when they meet on Thursday but they will instead gauge the consensus about the best direction to head in and more meetings will be planned for next week to try and take the next step in planning how the 2019-20 season can be completed.

There is a plan in place across Europe but given it is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, things have been, and will continue to, change very quickly.

Man United trigger Matic contract extension

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT
Nemanja Matic has been an unsung hero of Man United’s recent revival and he’s been rewarded with an extension as talks over a new contract are also said to be lined up.

Matic, 31, has had a clause in his contract triggered by Man United as his stay at the club will now be extended until the summer of 2021.

The Serbian midfielder joined United from Chelsea in the summer of 2017 as he linked up with his former manager Jose Mourinho.

Matic became somewhat of a scapegoat among United fans during the 2018-19 season but in recent months he has been influential alongside Fred in midfield as he filled in admirably for the injured duo of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Man United are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and Matic has started nine of their last 10 outings in the Premier League, providing composure and tenacity in midfield as he and Fred have provided a valuable shield to United’s back line amid a string of improved defensive displays.

At 31 years old he provides valuable experience among this very young Man United side and you could certainly understand why Solskjaer wants to keep Matic around for another few seasons, especially because the future of Pogba is uncertain in central midfield.

This turnaround in form from Matic has been quite sensational but there’s no doubting his quality after he starred at Benfica before heading to Chelsea in 2014 and helped them to win two titles in three seasons before heading to Man United.

He’s not a player who will steal the headlines but he’s quietly become a key cog at Man United and they obviously want him to stick around.