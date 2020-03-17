Premier League players told to train at home

Players from multiple Premier League clubs have been told to stay at home and train, a day after most returned to training as normal at their training grounds.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures on Monday as the UK changed its strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson said that “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel,” and added that people “should avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and other such social venues.”
Man United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Southampton are among the PL clubs who have sent their players home with a special workout plan as the players are in constant contact with medical and fitness staff.
“Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad have now been advised to follow individual fitness and conditioning programmes from home. Club medical and sports science staff will remain in regular contact with players and ensure they have the necessary equipment to maintain their fitness,” Southampton said in a statement.
Players from Chelsea are currently training in self-isolation due to Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for coronavirus but Mason Mount has apologized to Frank Lampard after ignoring those rules after being spotted playing five-a-side with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice in London over the weekend.
