Thierry Henry’s Montreal, Seattle’s Ibarra get clever with TP (video)

Like the majority of us, MLS players are limited in his opportunities to find live soccer.
The (social) distance between them didn’t stop isolated Montreal Impact players and Seattle Sounders midfielder Miguel Ibarra from getting in some touches in a challenge inspired by Atlanta United boss Frank de Boer (and, really, a quality PR team).
Whether you call it juggling or keep-ups, you won’t deny that the “ball” is pretty clever given the coronavirus-challenged times.
Let’s begin in Quebec, where Thierry Henry led his men through juggling and “passing” (presumably) taped-up toilet paper rolls to each other via video on Tuesday.
And let’s be real… Titi is the star with that classy pass.
Always together, despite being isolated
Toujours ensemble malgré l’isolement#IsolatedTogether #IsolésEnsemble #IMFC #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/9vS15hI8gn
— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) March 17, 2020
As for Ibarra, the Seattle Sounders man is, however, proving to have quite sense of humor during his time at home.
The three-times capped USMNT midfielder filmed himself juggling a roll as well.
He was doing pretty well until his dog went all N’Golo Kante on him.
Ibarra turned 30 on Sunday, and had started both of his MLS matches since signing with Seattle.
He’s spent most of his career with Minnesota United, NASL and MLS stints of their existence broken up by time with Club Leon.
🧻⚽️🧻⚽️🧻⚽️🧻 pic.twitter.com/z5C0m51Vga
— Miguel Ibarra (@Migue10Ibarra) March 17, 2020
- Juventus confirm that World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi has joined defender Daniele Rugani in testing positive for coronavirus.
- EURO 2020 postponed to the summer of 2021.
- Mason Mount breaks self-isolation and ‘reminded of responsibilities’ by Chelsea.
- The Premier League has postponed play through at least April 3. Aston Villa’s chief executive called it “a very good decision” while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said we must “protect each other.”
- CONCACAF has suspended play for a month, while UEFA postponed all fixtures next week ahead of a meeting to discuss plans for both club and international European competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.
- Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested posted for coronavirus and the players and staff at the club are self-isolating.
- MLS announced its 2020 season is suspended for at least 30 days.
- Three Leicester City players are in self-isolation after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.
- Real Madrid players in isolation and La Liga games suspended for the next two weeks after Real basketball player tests positive for coronavirus.
- Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.