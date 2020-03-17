UEFA president deems coronavirus “biggest crisis” in soccer history

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has fears for the future of world soccer as we know it, but he’s pretty hopeful.

Speaking in a lengthy Q&A with the Associated Press, Ceferin says this is an unprecedented challenge for the sport.

“I would say it is the biggest crisis that football faced in history. But it’s also a possibility to, as you said, to reset some things, put some things differently. And honestly speaking, I’m optimistic about the future. We will have to be a bit careful at the beginning, but we are capable of coming back.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Obviously soccer dealt with the a pair of world wars and countless regional traumas but the modern, rich era has not seen much like the halting of the sport by coronavirus.

Ceferin was speaking following the postponement of EURO 2020, which is now EURO 2021.

The UEFA president said he was heartened by the showing of a similar mindset between the world’s confederations and national leagues.

“The ecosystem is fragile. We have to be very careful because we depend on each other and it also shows how important football is for people, for fans, because we always say football is about players and football is about fans. It’s not about us football administrators and we shouldn’t think we are the stars of the game.”

More coronavirus connections to soccer: