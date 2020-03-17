UEFA president deems coronavirus “biggest crisis” in soccer history

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has fears for the future of world soccer as we know it, but he’s pretty hopeful.
Speaking in a lengthy Q&A with the Associated Press, Ceferin says this is an unprecedented challenge for the sport.
“I would say it is the biggest crisis that football faced in history. But it’s also a possibility to, as you said, to reset some things, put some things differently. And honestly speaking, I’m optimistic about the future. We will have to be a bit careful at the beginning, but we are capable of coming back.”
Obviously soccer dealt with the a pair of world wars and countless regional traumas but the modern, rich era has not seen much like the halting of the sport by coronavirus.
Ceferin was speaking following the postponement of EURO 2020, which is now EURO 2021.
The UEFA president said he was heartened by the showing of a similar mindset between the world’s confederations and national leagues.
“The ecosystem is fragile. We have to be very careful because we depend on each other and it also shows how important football is for people, for fans, because we always say football is about players and football is about fans. It’s not about us football administrators and we shouldn’t think we are the stars of the game.”
Two well-known La Liga outfits are dealing with more coronavirus cases this week.
Espanyol announced positive tests for six members of the club, while an ex-Real Madrid president has been hospitalized in serious condition.
That’s Lorenzo Sanz. The 76-year-old has been admitted into intensive care and has tested positive for COVID-19 following a fever earlier this week.
The club won two Champions League titles under Sanz leadership, and current president Florentino Perez took the reins from him. He went on to buy and sell Malaga, and has had his share of legal problems.
As for Espanyol, six members of the first team and technical staff have been diagnosed. The Catalan club says all “have mild symptoms and are complying with medical recommendations.”
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has issued a positive update in the case of Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The young Blues attacker, 19, was said to have mild symptoms upon the announcement of his positive test on Thursday.
Lampard said Tuesday that Hudson-Odoi has improved plenty, though he was quick to point out that the youngster’s quick turnaround is not representative of the virus’ effects on anyone else.
From ChelseaFC.com:
“I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear,’ said the head coach. “I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of other.”
Lampard also admitted to missing football, but said the sport isn’t important at all as the world takes on the coronavirus as a challenging foe.
He also reiterated best practices because, let’s face it: There’s a certain type of person who will listen when it comes from a celebrity rather than a doctor or their loved ones.
“I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can’t get out. Let’s make sure we all take care of each other. Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely.”
Like the majority of us, MLS players are limited in his opportunities to find live soccer.
The (social) distance between them didn’t stop isolated Montreal Impact players and Seattle Sounders midfielder Miguel Ibarra from getting in some touches in a challenge inspired by Atlanta United boss Frank de Boer (and, really, a quality PR team).
Whether you call it juggling or keep-ups, you won’t deny that the “ball” is pretty clever given the coronavirus-challenged times.
Let’s begin in Quebec, where Thierry Henry led his men through juggling and “passing” (presumably) taped-up toilet paper rolls to each other via video on Tuesday.
And let’s be real… Titi is the star with that classy pass.
As for Ibarra, the Seattle Sounders man is, however, proving to have quite sense of humor during his time at home.
The three-times capped USMNT midfielder filmed himself juggling a roll as well.
He was doing pretty well until his dog went all N’Golo Kante on him.
Ibarra turned 30 on Sunday, and had started both of his MLS matches since signing with Seattle.
He’s spent most of his career with Minnesota United, NASL and MLS stints of their existence broken up by time with Club Leon.
Add Blaise Matuidi to the growing list of footballers who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Juventus announced the news on Tuesday, six days after teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Matuidi entered isolation on the same day, March 11.
According to Juve, Matuidi “has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regimen. He is well and is asymptomatic.”
Juve has a one-point lead on Lazio in a bid to win its ninth-straight and 36th-total scudetto.
Matuidi has played in 31 matches with a goal and two assists this season, his third with Juve. He won the World Cup with France and has 84 caps.
