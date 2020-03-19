Borussia Monchengladbach players forego wages to help club staff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

April 30, am I right?

The Premier League season piledrives forward from August until May most seasons. The pause in this, due to the coronavirus, has left us looking for matches.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

With Liverpool so close to its first Premier League title, uneven giants battling for European places, and three clubs tied for 18th place on the table, well, we needed somewhere to turn.

We went with FIFA20 to see how the table will play out, who will claim the FA Cup, and which Premier League sides might thrive in the Champions League and Europa League.

Let’s follow the path, starting with two postponed matches.

Postponed matches: City pulls back within 22 points of Liverpool, as Mikel Arteta doesn’t come close to outfoxing his old boss Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, Mbwana Samatta strikes late to steal a point for Villa and pull them within a point of West Ham, Watford, and Bournemouth.

Man City 4-1 Arsenal

Villa 1-1 Sheffield United

Matchday 30: A historic kind of day, as Man City is the only host to win a match. Spurs’ Jose Mourinho gets a draw versus Man Utd, while Liverpool crushes Everton behind a Sadio Mane hat trick.

Norwich City 0-0 Saints

West Ham 0-1 Wolves

Bournemouth 2-2 Palace

Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Spurs 1-1 Man Utd

Villa 0-2 Chelsea

Watford 1-2 Leicester City

Newcastle 1-1 Sheffield United

Man City 2-0 Burnley

Matchday 31: Arsenal moves four points clear of Spurs, who fall to an inspired West Ham. The Irons pull out of the drop zone… for good.

Newcastle 2-0 Villa

Burnley 0-0 Watford

Wolves 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool 2-0 Palace

Leicester City 3-0 Brighton

Norwich City 1-1 Everton

Spurs 0-2 West Ham

Southampton 1-3 Arsenal

Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd

Chelsea 2-4 Man City

Matchday 32: Liverpool wins the league in stunning style. A draw is all the Reds need to take the trophy. Raheem Sterling gives City a 1-0 lead in the first half, only to see a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick supply the league-winning point.

Nigel Pearson‘s Hornets move out of the drop zone with 31 points.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

Arsenal 4-1 Norwich

Everton 1-0 Leicester City

Palace 2-0 Burnley

Brighton 1-5 Man Utd

Bournemouth 0-3 Newcastle

Watford 2-1 Saints

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Sheffield United 1-2 Spurs

Villa 0-4 Wolves

Matchday 33: Norwich City gets within a win of Brighton by beating them at home behind an Emi Buendia penalty. Arsenal draws Wolves to pull within three points of the top five.

Burnley 2-1 Sheff Utd

Leicester City 2-2 Palace

Saints 1-5 Man City

Spurs 0-3 Everton

Wolves 1-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 4-0 Villa

Norwich 2-1 Brighton

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Man Utd 0-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea 4-0 Watford

Matchday 34: It’s getting congested in the top four, with third-place Leicester winless in four following a loss at Arsenal. Palace draws Chelsea, allowing victorious Wolves and Manchester United to pull within two points of fourth.

Norwich City wins again, passing Aston Villa and joining 18th-place Brighton on 29 points.

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

Watford 1-2 Norwich City

West Ham 4-1 Burnley

Bournemouth 2-0 Spurs

Everton 2-2 Saints

Man City 3-1 Newcastle

Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Villa 0-2 Man Utd

Matchday 35: Sheffield United snaps a four-match losing streak with a draw against Chelsea, but the top seven hopes are dead.

Burnley takes a point at Anfield as City moves back within 20 of the Reds.

Brighton 1-4 Man City

Norwich City 1-2 West Ham

Villa 1-1 Palace

Watford 2-3 Newcastle

Wolves 2-1 Everton

Spurs 0-2 Arsenal

Sheffield United 1-1 Chelsea

Bournemouth 1-2 Leicester City

Man Utd 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Matchday 36: Villa surprises Everton to move within a result of safety in a five-horse race to avoid the drop. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Wolves all win to hit the 62-point mark, two back of third-place Leicester City.

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

Everton 1-2 Villa

Man City 3-0 Bournemouth

Newcastle 0-4 Spurs

Burnley 0-2 Wolves

Chelsea 3-0 Norwich City

West Ham 2-0 Watford

Palace 0-2 Man Utd

Saints 1-1 Brighton

Matchday 37: All of the top five combatants stumble except Wolves, who jump into third with a win over Crystal Palace at the Molineux.

Spurs 2-0 Leicester City

Wolves 2-0 Palace

Brighton 0-4 Newcastle

Bournemouth 0-3 Southampton

Villa 0-3 Arsenal

Sheffield United 0-3 Everton

Norwich City 0-2 Burnley

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham

Watford 1-3 Man City

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Matchday 38: Talk about a dramatic final day, all things considered!

Manchester United gets a leaping Bruno Fernandes penalty to send Leicester City tumbling into sixth despite most of the season in the top three! The Red Devils climb into third because of what happens at Stamford Bridge.

Hosts Chelsea need a win over Wolves to take back fourth, as the visitors enter the day three points ahead with a one-goal advantage in differential. Christian Pulisic sets up a Willian winner to give Chelsea fourth by virtue of total wins (19).

Liverpool takes the league with a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle at St. James’ Park, completing the season with a 20-point advantage on Man City. Arsenal completes the European picture, havng been settled in seventh for some time.

The relegation scene is pretty nuts, with five teams finishing the day within three points of the bottom. All five lose, with Bournemouth and Watford staying up despite season-ending losing streaks. Nigel Pearson’s Hornets finish the season with 31 points, the same total they had after Matchday 32.

Arsenal 3-0 Watford

Burnley 2-1 Brighton

Chelsea 1-0 Wolves

Palace 2-1 Spurs

Everton 3-0 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0-1 Man Utd

Man City 1-0 Norwich City

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Saints 3-1 Sheffield United

West Ham 3-1 Villa

STANDINGS

Liverpool — 105 points (UCL) Man City — 85 points Man Utd — 66 points (UCL) Chelsea — 65 points (UCL) Wolves — 65 points (UCL) Leicester City — 64 points. (UEL) Arsenal — 62 points (UEL) Spurs — 51 points (UEL) Everton — 51 points Burnley — 50 points Crystal Palace — 49 points Newcastle United — 49 points Sheffield United — 47 points West Ham United — 44 points Southampton — 43 points Bournemouth — 32 points Watford — 31 points Brighton and Hove Albion — 30 points Aston Villa — 30 points Norwich City –29 points

FA Cup: A Manchester derby ends 4-0 to City, Leroy Sane scoring twice to join Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte on the score sheet. Two assists each for Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Europa League: Manchester United gave Roma permission to use loanee Chris Smalling, and the defender powers a 13th-minute header home that stands until Anthony Martial delivers a goal three minutes from time. David De Gea is the star in penalty kicks, as United wins 4-3.

UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola leads Man City into its final UCL game for two seasons, and it’s against his old pals Barcelona. Quique Setien’s side flusters City’s attack, and Lionel Messi wins it at the hour mark for the Blaugranas.

Follow @NicholasMendola